Andre Onana’s performances for Trabzonspor following his Manchester United exit have been summed up “in one word” as the chances of a permanent transfer have been revealed.

Onana joined Man Utd from Inter Milan for £47m in the summer of 2023 but was allowed to leave the club in September after his less than convincing displays for the Red Devils last season.

A four-game winning run has moved Trabzonspor into second place in the Turkish Super Lig and Onana hasn’t tasted defeat for his new club since his debut loss against Fenerbahce.

And Trabzonspor correspondent Hasan Tuncel was full of praise for the 29-year-old when asked for his assessment of his performances, describing his contribution as “flawless”.

“In one word: outstanding,” Tuncel said. “Onana’s debut came in the match against Fenerbahce. Trabzonspor lost 1–0, but the story of that game was far deeper than the scoreline.

“A Trabzonspor goal was controversially disallowed, creating real tension on the pitch. During that chaos, Onana’s leadership stood out – he calmed his teammates, used his experience, and pulled off some remarkable saves.”

“From that moment on, not just the fans in Turkey but everyone watching internationally saw that he is still a top-level goalkeeper. He has maintained the same standard in the following matches.

“His performance against Kayserispor was phenomenal – he practically saved every shot on target. In the match against Eyupspor, his two crucial saves were instrumental in keeping Trabzonspor’s title hopes alive.

“So far, he’s been flawless. Beyond his goalkeeping, he’s become a leader in the dressing room.

“He personally mentors three young goalkeepers – Onuralp Cevikkan, Ahmet Dogan Yildirim, and Erolcan Colak – guiding them during and after training sessions. This mentorship has earned him great respect within the club.”

On how Onana was welcomed to the club, Tuncel added: “In Trabzonspor’s culture, big-name signings are usually welcomed with great passion – but Onana’s arrival was something beyond the usual,” he revealed.

“We’ve seen large crowds at the airport before for players like Daniel Sturridge or John Obi Mikel, yet Onana’s reception had a different atmosphere. Because he arrived with his family, the club decided to organize a more personalized and emotional welcome.

“Fans interacted with him directly, telling him: ‘Don’t worry, we’re with you all the way.’ That moment, combined with Onana’s smile, created a very symbolic image.

“Players who come with their families usually adapt much faster – and that’s a crucial factor in professional football. Onana taking this process seriously and settling in with his family was seen as a very positive sign by both the club and its supporters.”

Despite Onana’s excellent form, it’s unlikely Trabzonspor will have the wherewithal to complete his permanent signing

Tuncel continued: “The club is extremely happy with his performances, but given the transfer fee Manchester United paid for him, a permanent deal looks financially difficult at the moment,” Tuncel admitted.

“However, if Onana continues at this level and United lower their asking price, I have no doubt Trabzonspor would be interested in making a formal move.

“For now, the focus is on having Onana mentor the club’s young goalkeepers and aid their development. But if conditions become favourable, Trabzonspor would certainly love to keep him on a permanent basis.”