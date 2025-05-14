Andrea Berta is closing in on a second La Liga signing for Arsenal.

Arsenal have taken a major step forward in their pursuit of a top attacking target, holding early talks with a winger widely expected to leave La Liga this summer, and who now has his heart set on a Premier League move.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is said to have met the player’s representatives for further talks in the past week, with Arsenal wasting no time in establishing their interest ahead of what’s expected to be a fiercely competitive race.

Sources close to the deal have suggested the Gunners are one of two clubs currently leading the chase, alongside Chelsea, with both London sides pushing to win the 22-year-old’s signature in what would likely be a £50 million deal.

Athletic Club sensation Nico Williams, who starred for Spain at Euro 2024, looks ready for the next chapter of his career.

Williams has been one of the standout performers in La Liga this season, registering 11 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances.

He ranks among the league’s best in progressive carries, shot-creating actions, and successful take-ons, which is arguably a mix of direct running and end product that Mikel Arteta’s attack has lacked on the left-hand side.

Gabriel Martinelli’s dip in form this year has highlighted Arsenal’s need for fresh wide options. And with Raheem Sterling’s loan stint unlikely to be extended and Reiss Nelson expected to move on, Williams could offer much-needed depth and dynamism as Arteta looks to build a title-winning front three.

His £50m release clause runs until 2027, but the player is believed to be open to a move if the right club steps in. Williams rejected a move away last summer, but interest has only grown since then.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both at the front of the queue, according to multiple reports, while Newcastle have allegedly made contact recently.

Chelsea’s interest is longstanding, particularly in light of Mykhailo Mudryk’s continued struggles and suspension, but their approach may depend on Champions League qualification, which would be key to attracting Williams.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have identified the versatile, right-footed Spaniard as a solution to their lack of options on the right side, with Jacob Murphy’s surprise form this season sparing the Magpies a potential problem.

Even with Athletic Club still battling for a top-four finish in La Liga, the signs now point towards an exit. Spanish outlet El Nacional claimed this week that Williams has already begun saying his goodbyes in Bilbao, while various other outlets report that he is actively engaging with Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, targeting a second-place finish in the Premier League, are hoping to wrap up a deal for Martin Zubimendi in the coming weeks and could now follow it with an aggressive move for Williams, as Berta looks to lay down a marker early in the summer window.