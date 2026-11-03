Man Utd: Jason Wilcox embarrassed as Chelsea insiders now make astonishing Andrey Santos claim

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox will be embarrassed to learn that Chelsea believe that the Red Devils paid too much for Andrey Santos, according to a reliable source.

Man Utd signed Santos from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The total transfer fee was £50millon, with a guaranteed £48m payment plus £2m in add-ons. Would a new manager trust him?

Sky Sports also reported at the time that Chelsea have retained a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

The 22-year-old Brazil international midfielder scored three goals and gave five assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Chelsea.

After signing for Man Utd, Santos told the club’s official website: “Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

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“As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

“Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies.”

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, said: “Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch.

“He was a key target for us in an important position, so we are delighted that he will join Michael’s squad so early in pre-season.

“Despite already having extensive experience, leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United.”

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Santos has made 10 appearances in a Man Utd shirt since his 2026 summer move.

The Brazilian has made four starts in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League for manager Michael Carrick.

Man Utd paid £25m MORE for Andrey Santos

Santos has not been overly exciting for Man Utd so far this season, and Wilcox will now be embarrassed to learn that Chelsea think that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, paid £25m more for the youngster than they should have.

The Athletic has reported: ‘Another United source said that had Wilcox pushed for Anderson and he were to pick up an injury, United would be left with a weaker squad than last season, owing to a lack of cover.

‘This has materialised at left-back, with Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui all injured this season.

‘Others have questions about the quality of signings, including Andrey Santos joining for £50m.

‘Some people close to Chelsea regarded the 22-year-old as worth half that price.

‘His mobility in midfield, alongside Youri Tielemans, appears at odds with what United required.’

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