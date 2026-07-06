Andrey Santos is ready to leave Chelsea and join Manchester United in the summer transfer window, as long as he gets to start under manager Michael Carrick, according to reports.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are looking for another midfielder.

It emerged on Sunday that Man Utd are looking at a potential deal for Chelsea star Andrey Santos.

The 22-year-old Brazil international has been part of Chelsea since 2023, although most of his time since has been spent on loan at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.

Man Utd in contact for Andrey Santos

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Man Utd have long been in touch with the agents of Santos.

Romano said about Santos, Man Utd and Chelsea on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United have Andrey Santos on their list for the new midfielder.

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“(He) is a player who is not a new name on Manchester United list.

“Man Utd already few months ago were considering Andrey Santos.

“He’s always been on shortlist.

“What happened in the last two, three days, is that Manchester United made contact again with the agent of the player.

“So, Manchester United called over the week the agents of Andrey Santos to understand this situation.

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“At the moment, as of this weekend, Man Utd have not contacted Chelsea yet with an official bid, with an official negotiation.

“So, at the moment, we have to talk about a contact on player side, not on club side with Chelsea, but what I can add to this story is that Chelsea don’t consider Andrey Santos untouchable.

“So, if Man Utd arrive and put good money on the table, Man Utd can sign Andrey Santos because for Chelsea, he’s not untouchable, and there could be the possibility of an exit in the summer in case of good proposal.

“Obviously, not for normal money, not for cheap money.

“Forget about loans or this kind of stuff, but in case of good proposal, there is a chance for him to leave the club and try a new chapter eventually at Manchester United or anywhere else for who’s going to make an important proposal.

“So, Andrey Santos will be one to watch.

“Back in February and in March, twice, Februay and March, Man Utd met with the agents of the player and they had discussions.

“You remember at the time the name linked with Man Utd was Bruno Guimaraes, but he shares the same agents with Andrey Santos.

“So, there was a conversation about this possibility, and the name mentioned was Andre Santos.

“Now, for Chelsea again, also with Xabi Alonso, so he’s not untouchable, so there could be movement.”

Andrey Santos ‘open’ to Man Utd move

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Santos, adding that Newcastle United, too, are keen on him.

The talkSPORT reporter has further said that Santos is open to leaving Chelsea for Man Utd or Newcastle as long as he gets to start.

Jacobs posted on X at 4:13pm on July 5: “Manchester United are exploring a move for Andrey Santos, as @Will_Unwin called.

“Midfielder on #MUFC’s list of options since last summer, as revealed.

“Chelsea not inclined to sell back then, or under Liam Rosenior, but would now be open to a sale at the right price.

“Santos is keen to explore minutes.

“Talks underway on the player side, but Chelsea yet to receive any formal contact.”

Jacobs added at 4:25pm: “More on Andrey Santos. Understand along with Manchester United, Newcastle are also keen.

“Player is open to a move because he wants a starting role. Manchester United first enquired when Chelsea signed Alejandro Garnacho.

“Back then, Chelsea not open to a sale, but now a deal is possible if it suits all parties.”

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