Newcastle ‘make enquiry’ for old target with ‘disappointed’ Chelsea set to terminate loan

Newcastle United want to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea with his loan at Nottingham Forest expected to be terminated, according to reports.

Santos was strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park before landing at Stamford Bridge from Vasco Da Gama.

The Brazilian midfielder cost the Blues €12.5million and after spending pre-season with the club, he was sent on loan to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

He has only made two appearances for Forest, which has frustrated Chelsea, who are expected to terminate the loan agreement this month.

A recent report from Standard Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella stated that the Blues are ‘disappointed’ by Santos’ lack of game time at the City Ground.

‘The Blues can break the loan arrangement should Santos fail to reach a certain number of appearances by January,’ Kinsella stated.

‘Santos could return to Chelsea despite huge midfield competition from Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu.’

With his future up in the air, Newcastle look to have reignited their interest in the 19-year-old.

According to Ben Jacobs (via Si Phillips Talks Chelsea c/o CaughtOffside), the Magpies have enquired about the availability of Santos.

It is claimed that Chelsea are planning to terminate the player’s loan at Forest but it is unclear how realistic a switch to Eddie Howe’s side is.

Newcastle’s interest is clearly long-standing and Howe could do with the extra body in midfield with Sandro Tonali suspended until next season.

They have also been strongly linked with a move for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, who only has two starts for the European champions since joining for £45million 18 months ago.

The Telegraph stated on Monday that Newcastle and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Phillips’ signature.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent has said he thinks Phillips would be a good signing for the Geordies.

“I think Kalvin Phillips would be a good signing for Newcastle,” he told talkSPORT. “They need it, the injuries they have got.

“I am a big fan of Kalvin Phillips, though, wherever he is going to go and going to play. He is going to help Newcastle massively.”

