Andy Carroll is taking the French second tier by storm one thunderb*stard at a time

For many, the lasting reputation of Andy Carroll is his ill-fated spell at Liverpool, that obscene bicycle kick while at West Ham and the greasy ponytail he refuses to chop – but not anymore.

It’ll come as a surprise to many that the once highly sought-after striker made an incredibly left-field move this summer in signing for Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Seriously, it doesn’t really get much more ‘FIFA Career Mode save season five’ than watching a 34-year-old Carroll wave goodbye to Reading and the EFL to head to the north of France for an extremely unpredictable swansong.

