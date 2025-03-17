Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou hit out at one of his players after his side suffered a 2-0 loss against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs suffered their 15th Premier League loss of the 2024/25 campaign on Sunday as they were beaten by European candidates Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Postecoglou‘s side overcame AZ Alkmaar to progress in the Europa League on Thursday night but they reverted to type with a poor performance in Sunday’s London derby as Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon netted late goals for Fulham.

This result leaves Tottenham 14th in the Premier League table, having only picked up 34 points in 29 matches.

Spurs have been ravaged by injuries this season, but their performances have not been good enough and Postecoglou criticised midfielder Yves Bissouma after the Fulham loss.

“I feel Biss sometimes lets the game drift by him; he needs to be more dominant,” Postecoglou said.

READ: Man Utd: INEOS ‘agree’ to pay Tottenham ‘millions’ to secure ‘early exit from sponsorship deal’



“Today, we needed more in that position. I had needed him to play because he hasn’t played a lot.

“At the same time, I need him to perform. It is safe to say maybe Biss and a few guys lack a bit of confidence, but at this stage of the season, we need people to perform.”

Postecoglou also admits Spurs’ Premier League record is “unacceptable” as they have been “nowhere near good enough” this season.

“Fifteen defeats nowhere near good enough,” Postecoglou added after his side’s latest defeat.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money calculated ahead of final TV games announcement

👉 Tottenham tipped to lose attacker to his former side in ‘interesting idea’ after they surpassed Spurs

👉 Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 24/25?



“I said to the players, I’m not going to let anyone just think about Europa and nothing else.

“We can’t let this league season go the way it has. We’ve lost way too many games, unacceptable.

“I understand the supporters’ frustrations with that. It was another day where we let a game get away from us when we shouldn’t. We had chances to go 1-0 up which would have put pressure on them, then they scored a really soft goal.

“Today the opposition haven’t blown us off the park. For 75 minutes we were where we wanted to be, the fact we come out of that game with nothing is disappointing.”

When asked whether he’s struggling to motivate his players for Premier League matches, he continued: “I don’t think so. Hope not. We made a lot of changes today.

“When we get back [from the international break] this is going to be our schedule we need to make sure we have as many [players] in good condition.

“They had to play today to top them up. We had to rest a couple as well. Sometimes players go through these spells and he needs to find a way to break through that.”