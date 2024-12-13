Ange Postecoglou has doubled down on his comments about the “unacceptable” performance of Timo Werner, saying: “I’m not going to go away worrying about people’s bruised egos.”

The Tottenham manager ruffled feathers with his criticism of the German international’s end product during the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League.

The Australian was derided as a ‘self-serving, duplicitous Mourinho-lite toerag’ on these very pages, though he garnered unsurprising support from pundits on talkSPORT.

“In the main, every player is trying to implement what he wants out on the pitch,” said Teddy Sheringham.

“I don’t see anyone shirking apart from Timo Werner. He’s been poor whenever I’ve seen him this year.

“He needs to pull his finger out and realise what it is to be a professional footballer again and show some real oomph because he looks like he’s going through the motions.

“I don’t agree with Ange’s coming out and saying it publicly but having said that, he needs to know what other people are thinking.”

Alan Brazil echoed those sentiments, saying: “With the greatest respect to Werner, I know he works hard but he’s not a top player. He couldn’t cross a road.”

Postecoglou faced the media again ahead of Sunday’s clash of the philosophies against Russell Martin’s Southampton and was obviously quizzed about the controversial comments.

“It wasn’t criticism. It was assessment,” Postecoglou said. “He’s an international, he’s won the Champions League, he’s a senior player. There’s a level of application you need to rise to, to raise the team. He didn’t reach that.

“It’s just an assessment of his performance. On a really challenging night for us, which we knew going into it. He needs to be better. We’re in a fight here. I’m not going to go away worrying about people’s bruised egos. We’re here to win things.”

Postecoglou said he had no time for “excuses” at a point in the season when Tottenham have won just one of their last eight games and they were forced to play Rangers with Archie Gray at centre-back.

“We want to achieve things. We want to be successful. And we’re down to the bare bones in terms of players. If there’s somebody in the dressing room who’s fit who feels he needs something extra in this moment, he’s probably not the right type,” Postecoglou added.

“I need guys – and I had some last night – who understand the situation we’re in. We’ve got 15 fit players. In some positions we’ve only got two fit players.

“I’m not going to go around trying to get extra out of people. If they’re not able to give extra now, it kind of gives me an indication over where they’re at.”