Tottenham are very much the crisis club now after yet another defeat. Will the story of Ange Postecoglou echo that of Jose Mourinho?

Ange to do a Jose?

Wonder if Ange will have the Jose experience; Being able to say they always win trophies but being binned off by Levy before that assumption was technically tested at Spurs.

Tom G

Big Three to go down

There’s been talk about MU getting relegated, but a quick check shows Spurs only 1 point ahead of them in the Premier League table.

Imagine if both teams got relegated along with Everton (unlikely as it is as Southampton is too far gone). That would be 3 of the 6 teams to never be relegated from the PL going down in the same season. Epic.

Jason (If MU lose to Saints tonight, I may place that bet)

That Arsenal conspiracy

Gonna get in there nice and early for this one Gunners…..helluva conspiracy tactic giving the Gunners a corner to score from when the ball came off Trossard. It’s obviously just the refs playing the long game, giving the Gunners the odd call to fly under the radar…the clever refs.

Patricio Del Toro

Really angry about VAR

VAR. How the f*** have they managed to make the game so much worse? Access to cutting-edge tech means nothing to PGMOL. These utter pricks see tech as an excuse to make more stupid decisions, not less. But hey, 3 min delays are ‘better’. Are they f**k.

It’s OK though, let’s roll out Howard “f**king” Webb to spout bland platitudes on a popular podcast. Let’s have him admit the decisions are f**king awful. No need for any improvement. It’s the tech that is limited, not the bellends padding their paychecks in questionable oil rich countries. It’s OK though, those paymasters don’t own football clubs, do they?

Oh, what’s that? The referees of the most popular sport in the country have been bought and (literally) paid by one of the teams competing? Well, surely that wouldn’t be allowed – that would make the entire organisation not fit for purpose. And the organisation tasked with applying the rules would be cancerous and corrupt.

Nope, all OK. “Good process lads”. Don’t look too hard at how we are consistently and repeatedly failing. Tough this, applying the rules of a game fairly.

One might think, crazy notion I know, that with the rather large amount of money rolling around professional football, referees of the league should not be allowed to be paid (bribed) by an outside entity. No matter who the f*** they are. And especially if they own a ‘franchise’ in that league.

Used to hate ‘games gone’ pricks. But bloody hell, if ever regulation of a regulatory body was required…

Spoons LFC

Why Man Utd might be right on Mainoo

I hate to disagree with a Professor and Doctor, but I think that football clubs generally sell the players for whom there’s a market.

So Manchester United are unlikely to gain much in the way of transfer fees for Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony or even Rashford, and their form this season and very high wages might deter interested clubs from bidding for them.

Mainoo, by contrast, is on a low salary, and could conceivably, with the right coaching, compete for a place in the squad at a club vying for the Champions League places, such as Nottingham Forest or Fulham. Big Sir Jim is first and foremost a rapacious capitalist, and will maximise the revenue available to him.

Dara O’Reilly, London

…Responding to the Professor, everything I see suggested that United don’t want to sell Mainoo but would for the right price. That goes without saying, doesn’t it? Every player has a price where it makes more sense to sell and reinvest – see the famous Coutinho example.

I’d be loath to see Mainoo go but, to be honest, I’d be more disappointed if the club buckled and gave him £200k a week for five years that he’s reportedly asked for – that’s more than Cole Palmer is on – Mainoo has done nothing to earn it.

And I know, you could rightly point to “well, Antony is on that” and I get why Kobbie may want parity, but the whole point is that those contracts were massive mistakes. United are trying to reset their culture and their wage bill to more sensible levels- the whole footballing world has been rightfully taking the piss out of them for years.

If that means they can’t strike a deal with Mainoo and sell, so be it. Frankly, its probably just all a negotiation tactic anyway – he’s got three years left on his deal – no one else in the world is paying United the sort of fee they’d command and then offering him anything like the salary he’s after, so United shouldn’t pay him it either.

Andy (MUFC)

Laughing at Tickner

Laughed heartily at the recent headline from the famously impartial and not at all one-tracked Dave Tickner’s latest column: ‘Arsenal, Man City and Spurs all have some dream squad number availability’.

Reminded me of Blackadder’s quote “I asked if he’d been to one of the great universities, Oxford, Cambridge, Hull”, and, perhaps even better, Alan Partridge’s ‘From the Oasthouse’ (which I am currently thoroughly enjoying) where he fevourishly shouts out the world’s greatest cities “New York, Norwich, Paris, Berlin, Hong Kong and Caracas”.

Keep doing you Dave. To be fair, you guys have some of the better players outside of The Top 12.

Mike WHU (years since last trophy, 1)

We’re not for Les

Good Evening

This has to be the worst sports channel on the planet.

It’s confusing full of adverts popups and genuinely very amateurish

Definitely not for me.

