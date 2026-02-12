Ange Postecoglou on Spurs was already fascinating; there really was no need to claim he said the Dane DESERVED sack.

Somebody always has to go too far. Except Richard Keys, who entirely missed the boat.

Not fair game as Ange comments entirely twisted

Ange Postecoglou was very interesting on The Overlap as he appeared on the same day the sacking of Thomas Frank was announced by Tottenham. Glorious timing.

But very interesting is clearly not good enough for some; as Ma Mediawatch always said…somebody always has to take it too far.

TO BE FRANK…Postecoglou tells axed Tottenham boss he DESERVED Spurs sacking and dubs north London club ‘baffling’

Did he though? TO BE FRANK…did he f***.

This is what he did say (though you wouldn’t know it from that Mirror headline):

“Having been in that position now twice in the last six months, it’s tough. You know that he can’t be the only issue at the club and that’s probably every manager. “But, ultimately that’s what we get judged on. But it goes back to me, it’s a curious club Tottenham. It’s made a major pivot at the end of last year, not just with me but with Daniel (Levy) leaving as well.”

DESERVED? Or just ‘well, ever manager gets ultimately judged on results’? Rather more the latter.

He doesn’t even say that Spurs are a ‘baffling’ club, despite the quote marks around the word ‘baffling’ that would absolutely suggest (nay, claim) he did.

The Sun – of course – shift further from the truth with this headline:

‘It’s a fair departure’ – Ange Postecoglou gives verdict on Tottenham sacking Thomas Frank and says ‘I built that squad’

There’s no other way to read that headline but to think that Postecoglou has said that sacking Frank was a ‘fair departure’. That’s clearly what you are supposed to infer.

And yet that Postecoglou quote – “it’s a fair departure” – has been entirely taken out of context. What he meant that Frank’s style is a ‘fair departure’ from his own and did not suit the squad. Read here:

“It’s a fair departure from me, anyone who studies the game, it wasn’t like it was a progression from me. I built that sort of squad for want of a better word to play a certain way for a number of years and he’s sort of coming in and like we said, it’s a curious club Tottenham.”

These are belting quotes, mate; there really was no need to pretend he said something he absolutely did not.

Over at football.london, they land here:

Tottenham’s five-word message that Ange Postecoglou has brutally slammed

A message? Or a motto? When did ‘message’ become such a powerful headline tool? Around the time that words lost all meaning?

And he didn’t even ‘brutally slam’ that message/motto. Again, let’s go through the tiresome nonsense of what he actually said:

“When you walk into Tottenham, what you see everywhere is ‘To Dare Is To Do’ (the club motto), and yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that. I think they didn’t realise that, to actually win, you’ve got to take some risks.”

A brutal slam of a ‘five-word message’ or self-serving criticism of the apparent lack of faith in a club motto? You decide. No actually, we’ll decide: it’s poppycock.

Very, very late to the party

Yes, you have probably already seen it but…

If Dyche goes today would anyone be surprised? — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) February 12, 2026

Mediawatch for one was not remotely surprised…roughly five hours after he was sacked.

Murphy’s Law

The twin trends for a) using X as a source of ‘news’ and b) searching desperately for ‘gotcha’ moments, leads us here on The Sun:

‘Aged well Danny’ – Match of the Day pundit’s advice on Sean Dyche comes straight back to haunt him as Forest boss axed

Now Mediawatch is not one of Danny Murphy’s biggest fans but actually, Murphy’s advice on Sean Dyche did the opposite of ‘coming straight back to haunt him’ on Wednesday night.

Did he say that Dyche would not be sacked? Did he balls. This is what he said:

“I think for this battle at the bottom you couldn’t have a better manager than him. “He’s been there and done it, he stays calm. “I think they would be crazy to get rid of him but it doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. “I don’t think there’s a manager you could bring in that is as capable as he is.”

He’s right. On every single count. It did absolutely age well and it will age even better if Forest are relegated at the end of the season.

Picking up the baton were GB News, who wrote that Murphy ‘was left red-faced’ and was ‘brutally mocked’ by fans.

Yes, the outlet siding with that c*** Sir Jim Ratcliffe are saying that a pundit saying Forest should not sack Sean Dyche is left red-faced. Anybody else had enough of 2026 already?