Ange Postecoglou has responded after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison was criticised by a supporter for attending the World Darts Championship.

Postecoglou is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as he’s come under fire amid Tottenham‘s inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Spurs are one of the Premier League’s worst sides in terms of form as they sit eleventh in the table after 19 matches.

The North London outfit have won just two of their previous ten matches in all competitions. Last time out, they conceded a late goal as they were held to a 2-2 home draw against relegation candidates Wolves.

28-year-old Maddison – who has eight goals and five assists this term – has been one of Tottenham’s better performers this term, but he has gone missing in certain matches.

Against Wolves, Maddison was not at full fitness as he was restricted to a 26-minute cameo appearance off the bench.

Despite this, Maddison and Spurs teammate Brennan Johnson attended the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace a few hours after the draw to Wolves.

This did not sit well with certain supporters. Commenting on Maddison’s Instagram post, a fan wrote: “You taking the p*ss? The form we’re in and you go to the darts? Unacceptable.”

To which, Maddison responded: “Shut up u wally [with laughing face emoji].”

Unsurprisingly, Postecoglou has sided with Maddison as he had “no issue” with Maddison’s decision to attend the darts.

“I’ve got no problem with the players having lives. It’s a lot different trying to play a game of football and living a life. I don’t see any problem with that and I don’t think it hurt him,” Postecoglou said.

“He wasn’t 100% and it was a game where we needed someone to be 100%. He was still well enough to play. If he was bed-ridden, didn’t turn up to the game and then still went to the darts, there may be an issue there. But I had no issue with that.”

Spurs were always likely to be active this month and a report from Fabrizio Romano claims they have ‘agreed’ to sign Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for around £10m.

Romano said: “Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague GK Antonín Kinsky, he’s in London today for medical to follow — as

@infotbal

“Verbal agreement done between all parties involved including player side, Kinski should undergo medical after today’s game.”

He added: “Tottenham will spend over £10m for Antonin Kinsky as new goalkeeper, long term deal also agreed.

“Slavia Prague and Spurs will sign all the formal documents today after the game. Permanent move.”