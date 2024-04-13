Ange Postecoglou believes his Tottenham players “lacked a little bit of conviction” in their 4-0 defeat away to Newcastle United.

It was a dismal afternoon for Micky van de Ven in particular, with the Dutch defender falling over for the opening goal, getting rinsed for the second a couple of minutes later, before being caught out over the top for the Magpies’ third.

Spurs boss Postecoglou: Newcastle loss feels ‘a bit raw’

Spurs lacked pretty much everything but Postecoglou has signed out their lack of “conviction” against a rampant Newcastle side.

“It’s a tough one, a bit raw at the moment,” Postecoglou told BBC Match of the Day.

“Credit to Newcastle, I thought they were really good today. We never really got to grips with the game and weren’t able to execute any of the stuff we usually do. Credit to them but just have to take them.

READ MORE: Man Utd absurdity and Pochettino failure among 10 disappointments of 23/24

“You’ve got no choice (but to bounce back),” he continued. “You can’t sit there and feel sorry for yourself, it’s not the nature of what we do. There’s some lessons in there, we’ve got to take them and look ahead.”

Asked if Newcastle scoring in such quick succession in the first half made the difference, Big Ange responded: “I thought even before that we lacked a little bit of conviction today throughout a lot of things. They can hurt you particularly in transition and they did that today.”

Maddison: ‘Really bad day’ for Spurs at Newcastle

Meanwhile, Spurs vice-captain James Maddison said it was ‘sloppy little details’ that cost his side at St James’ Park.

“Just a really bad day,” the England midfielder told TNT Sports. “We conceded the first goal and when you conceded a second so quickly after at a place like this, from the kick-off we sloppily went back to the keeper knowing they’re going to press. You find yourself 2-0 down and give yourself a mountain to climb.

“I felt at 0-0 out there there were some chances for us, spaces to play.

“We just weren’t brave enough I think with the ball – too many safe passes, too many safe options, not enough courage to try and play a riskier pass. It was all a bit safe which I think cost us at 0-0. When you concede two so quickly it’s sloppy little details that cost us.”

On Micky van de Van’s mistakes, Maddison added: “It’s one of those, you’ve got to get the balance right. You know if you make an error that costs a goal, you’re the one to hold your hands up.

“We struggled to bounce back from anything. This season we’ve been good after conceding but today that wasn’t the case.”

READ MORE: Two Man City players top the PFA Footballer of the Year odds