Ange out? Spurs fans should surely save their ire for Daniel Levy…

Spurs are masters of the ‘unthinkable but totally thinkable’. They beat Aston Villa and then promptly lost to Ipswich. Oh dear.

Don’t blame Ange; Spurs have a lack of leaders

A quick word on Spurs, if I may. When they won against Villa, Spurs fans like myself emailed in, furiously demanding that the 7th (now 10th) best team in the league be given their due. In the spirit of balance, it’s absolutely right to be critical when they contrive to lose at home to Ipswich. But I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what seems to be the reason for Spurs’ problems, because I sure as hell doubt many in the media will bother beyond the existing obvious narrative:

The general consensus so far is to blame it on Ange’s attacking football naivety. “He’s so stubborn; he only plays one way,” whined tactics megamind Jamie O’Hara on Sky afterward. “He’s got no plan B, mate” is plastered in comments across social media by anonymous contributors no doubt attuned to every Spurs game.

However, if you look at the two Ipswich goals – as well as those against Palace, Brighton, West Ham, Villa, or just about any other goal scored by Newcastle months ago – these weren’t goals scored behind a high line or due to an outnumbered defense. In fact, the real pattern in Spurs’ defensive frailties has been that the player tasked with marking duties on one or more attackers in the box simply fails to win their duels. Johnson pulling out of heading the ball, allowing Szmodics to score an uncontested bicycle kick, epitomizes this issue.

This is not to absolve Ange of fault. It’s still an issue. But the eye test points to the cause being one of mentality, rather than tactics. No matter how much Ange sets them up as an all-action, all-pressing team, they seem unable to consistently handle the physicality and commitment required, particularly to match the fight when opposition teams are in backs-to-the-wall situations. Ipswich, Palace (scrapping for first wins), Brighton (2-0 down in the second half), and Arsenal (missing Odegaard/Rice) have found themselves in challenging situations and—to their absolute credit—fought harder for every first, second, and third ball.

Ultimately, I firmly believe the problem runs deeper than just Ange and the manager. The playing squad simply does not have any real leaders. The leadership team of Son, Romero, and Maddison is flimsy at best, and the players brought in are mostly young and still learning their roles. Thanks to Levy, a culture at Spurs has formed of players luxuriating in comfortable surroundings without any real pressure to win. So it makes sense that they can’t consistently apply themselves every game, when it’s simpler to bedazzle the public with the occasional big, headline-grabbing win against the likes of Villa, City, and Man United.

Spurs fans would be better off focusing their ire on the hierarchy rather than the manager. We’ve seen this script before throughout Levy’s tenure (and the start the multi-decade barren period of silverware). Barring an anomalous 2-3 years under Pochettino—achieved with none of his backing to help get it over the line.

How can something so wrong feel so right?

‘… what club in this country could you genuinely not be surprised to see lose to Palace, beat City and Villa in two competitions, then drop points to Ipswich only to go and take something off City?’

In my wordy outburst about Spurs last week (OutSpurst? No, that sounds a bit grim) I, in an act of absolutely genius forethought that not a single other human with a knowledge of Tottenham Hotspur football club could have foreseen, noted the above.

Here we are, on 11th November, headed off into the international break having witnessed the unthinkable but totally thinkable. Again.

Now, sure, one could make a case that as yet Spurs haven’t taken something off City and they may yet, not do so, partly because actually there has never been a better time to play the Champions and that will go against the “predictably unpredictable” nature of everyone’s favourite comatose giant but my lord… to beat Villa and City, in the filling of a “two losses to teams who have yet to taste 3 points” sandwich is just. so. Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Audere Est Facere? Monimentum Farce, more like – I assume, I don’t speak Latin, despite what my secondary school might have wanted back in the day.

Yet still, this isn’t “funny” to me like it is others, this is genuine tappable entertainment. A club providing the very essence of worth to their supporters week in week out – yes, a truly great ticket to the football comes with a (W), but when you go to the cinema/theatre sometimes the bad guy wins, right?

Long live THFC and COYS/GGTH and the like, and with no hint of deliberate condescension – I actually love your club, lads, you should be proud to be arguably the most productive cast member in the ensemble over the last 30 years of Premiership drama.

To go real big on this, they are highly unlikely to ever be Tony Soprano but my word do they earn their stripes as Paulie Walnuts or Chrissie Moltisanti.

With absolutely love for the chicken on the ball,

P.S – if anyone is wondering, I’d be more than happy to fully cast Sopranos characters as football clubs and yes, Everton are Artie Bucco – if you know, you know.

Well done Spurs; you hit your targets

What a great day for Tottenham Hotspur and Barry Fox. Despite it being the early Sunday kick off following an away day in Europe, despite unattractive opponents and despite there having been a much bigger rugger match the day before in London. Despite all these factors, Spurs recorded their biggest ever matchday revenue, the pints and pies were consumed in their thousands, the hospitality lounges were full and the executive boxes popped more champagne than all the formula one winners combined.

What a fantastic day for the Spurs hierarchy, all their efforts rewarded and dreams coming true,

Apparently there was a football game outside but no one seemed bothered.

Waiting for Dr Tottenham

I am waiting with bated breath for the moment Arsenal fans realise who City play next. It’s going to be, as the young say, lit.

Spoiler alert – it will be preceded by 65,000 word missives on here – with diagrams, appendices and maps – about a conspiracy involving Sheikh Mansour, the person in charge of compiling the fixture list and his 24 stay in Abu Dhabi in 2006 when he broke his journey back from seeing his Aunt and Uncle in Melbourne. Apparently, the airport hotel was overbooked and he was put in a rather nice place on the beach, and I ask you, what more do I need to say?

Brace yourselves. You have been warned.

Anyway, as a few of you have noticed, we’re struggling a bit right now so welcome to the Etihad, Dr Tottenham. Good to see you. The patient is through here.

Newcastle’s world getting brighter

I thought Nottingham Forest-Newcastle was a great watch. F365’s Steven Chicken suggests that Nuno Espírito Santo was hubristic, and perhaps he’s right. But I admired Forest’s commitment: they were there to play their game at home, and any Mag can respect that.

I very much liked Eddie Howe’s starting lineup today. He kept Sean Longstaff – who is getting more respect right now than he has since he scored his first goal for the club – in the squad, and as the statistics suggest, that always bodes well. The structure was there today, in both attack and defense, but the rotation of personnel was remarkable, particularly for Joelinton, once again among the most effective midfielders in the league as frequently made interventions there while generally remaining a forward outlet. He popped up at right forward late in the match, and it earned him one of the best goals of his career. Joelinton as total footballer: did anybody call that in 2019?

Joe Willock is one of the best players in the squad on and off the ball, and he needs to be on the pitch. He’s a clever crosser, an often-brilliant passer, a fantastic ballcarrier, and he has a shot in him. His understanding with Joelinton is really valuable, as it lets Joe move into positions to either score or destroy. Bruno Guimarães has been really effectively since coming on as a sub against Chelsea in the league Cup. He’d been below his usual standards during our bleak spell, but he’s giving the team exactly what it needs right now. His ability to gain and retain possession, draw fouls, and change the direction of play is exceptional (he’s in the same squad as Anthony Gordon, mind).

Gordon showed his value today despite not appearing on the scoresheet. His speed stretched the field even when he carried the ball out of defense, which he always got back for. Isak was almost uncontrollable for a spell in the second half, when he pulled out to the right side of the attack (and surely we can all recall him being fantastic on the left). His goal was a reminder that he’s also a poacher. Tonali probably hates being on the bench, but the luxury of an impact substitute in midfield is not one every squad has. He was excellent today. The same goes for Harvey Barnes, who evidently only scores goals; he should have had two.

Our defense picks itself right now, and Hall and Livramento were again immaculate at fullback. Those are looking like increasingly important buys; congratulations to Lewis Hall on his England call-up. There have been recent suggestions that Howe was under pressure; I never bought them, and now they seem laughable. United finished the day in 8th, a point (and GD) off 3rd, and Howe is getting a lot out of a squad without an effective right winger right now and shows every sign of adapting just when it seems that opponents might have us figured out.

When Sven Botman gets back, I’d like to see Howe and Paul Mitchell go into the January window with the possibility of a back three in mind. We already sort of do a back three on the regular, as one fullback or another heads forward, and leaning into it a bit might be a good Plan B to have just now. But whatever Howe does plan, I have faith in it. As long as it doesn’t involve 80 million pounds for Marc Guehi. Right wing must come first, and another versatile player would be welcome there, given our newfound fluidity.

Is there a Villa crisis?

Been away for around a week, so just catching up on a few bits Villa.

Four losses in a row starting with a game in the Carabao Cup Emery clearly wasn’t prioritising; see bringing on Bogarde, Kadan Young, and Jimoh-Aloba when a goal down and chasing the game. Two PL losses away at decent opposition. Sure you’d like something from them, but in patches (1st half vs Spurs and various spells v Liverpool) Villa played fairly decently. They were awful vs Club Brugge and didn’t deserve anything from the game – crazy penalty situation aside. Villa weren’t world beaters when winning four in a row in September, they’re not ‘in crisis’ now.

Whilst I’m here, I just don’t ever want to see a penalty for the Mings incident. I didn’t want it last year for the Gabriel one. I wouldn’t want it in favour of Villa. It just doesn’t warrant a free shot from 12 yards. It’s an absolute brain fade from Mings, and yes, the ref is more than entitled to give it. Maybe even obliged, though seemingly not last season. Appreciate many will disagree. Football is a relatively low scoring sport, I wouldn’t want to win/score because of an incident like that.

There are a few too many players not quite on form; Bailey, McGinn, Watkins… so probably a well timed break for Villa, for once. Still be ruddy dull mind. Look forward to the endless debate on Liverpool, Man Utd, and Arteta being absolutely shit.

The VARcical epidemic

Fans of all teams have been struck by this seemingly incurable, continuing VAR pandemic, and officials decisions are inconsistent, controversial, and marred by what can only be described as intellectual vacuity and VARcical outcomes., where reasoning, logic, and accountability should reside. Let’s explore ten controversial refereeing decisions that have left fans, pundits, and players questioning the state of Premier League officiating, and why Rugby has got it right.

Liverpool vs. Everton (October 2022): Virgil van Dijk’s challenge on Amadou Onana was missed by the referee and left unpunished by VAR, despite clear evidence of excessive force. This oversight spurred debates about how VAR interprets “clear and obvious errors,”

Manchester United vs. Arsenal (September 2023): Alejandro Garnacho’s last-minute goal was ruled out by VAR for offside, a decision that hinged on the narrowest of margins. The “lines” technology proved subjective, leading many to ask whether the VAR team understood the offside law’s “benefit of the doubt” clause or were instead drawn into hair-splitting.

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace (September 2022): Tyrick Mitchell’s own goal was disallowed after VAR deemed Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita, despite replays suggesting Mitchell had shoved Willock into the Palace goalkeeper. The lack of common sense in using replays exposed VAR’s reliance on a myopic view of incidents rather than comprehensive assessment.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham (August 2022): Cristian Romero’s hair-pull on Marc Cucurella went unpunished, directly leading to Tottenham’s last-minute equalizer. VAR failed to intervene, sparking an outcry over what constitutes violent conduct. The FA’s decision to later admit the error highlighted how the intellectual gap in officiating left Chelsea shortchanged.

Wolves vs. Liverpool (January 2023): Wolves’ late winning goal in the FA Cup was ruled out due to an offside, yet VAR couldn’t review the decision due to a camera angle discrepancy. This revealed an alarming technological and intellectual lapse, as basic positioning knowledge would have confirmed Wolves were onside.

Aston Villa vs. Man City (September 2022): Aston Villa’s disallowed goal for a “handball” against Philippe Coutinho left fans scratching their heads. Replays indicated the ball struck Coutinho’s chest, not his hand, and the incident highlighted the intellectual vacancy around subjective interpretations within the handball rule.

Brentford vs. Arsenal (February 2023): VAR failed to draw lines to check offside, allowing Brentford’s equalizer to stand. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted the oversight, revealing a disturbing lack of procedural knowledge and intellectual rigor among officiating bodies.

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace (February 2023): Pervis Estupiñán’s goal was ruled out due to an offside line drawn on the wrong defender. A basic lapse in attention to detail cost Brighton a crucial goal and illustrated the intellectual lethargy afflicting Premier League refereeing.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham (October 2023): Liverpool’s opening goal was chalked off for offside despite visual evidence confirming Luis Díaz was onside. VAR later acknowledged a “human error,” but the decision was irreversible. The oversight pointed to a fundamental flaw in the intellectual rigor underpinning match officiating.

Man United vs. Wolves (August 2023): André Onana’s late-game challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic went unpunished, despite clear contact in the box. Even Wolves manager Gary O’Neil was stunned that VAR didn’t award a penalty. The referees’ lack of courage or intellectual transparency reinforced fans’ belief that Premier League referees lack accountability.

The PGMOL’s (indefensible) defensive stance has only intensified scrutiny, as referees and VAR officials fail to address their shortcomings. At its core, refereeing requires adaptability, consistency, and a sound understanding of the laws and spirit of the game. Yet, the Premier League appears trapped in an intellectual void where decisions feel arbitrary, and referees operate with minimal accountability.

If the Premier League wishes to preserve its global reputation, a radical overhaul of the refereeing framework is overdue. It’s time to demand rigor and transparency from those entrusted with the rules. It’s now time to look towards other sports and embrace their protocols and procedures. Yes egg chasers, I’m looking at you!

Rugby provides quick and concise decision making on the pitch from the TMO (Television Match Official) with clear communication to the watching public, both in the crowd and on TV. The TMO openly communicates with the on-field referee, allowing fans to hear their discussion and follow the reasoning behind every call.

This clarity contrasts sharply with the often opaque, error-prone VAR system in football, where decisions are frequently inconsistent, creating confusion and frustration among fans and players alike.

Rugby’s structured approach emphasizes referee authority, precision, and a collaborative use of technology, minimizing errors and making decisions more reliable and fairer in real time. There are the occasional contentious decisions, for example, when the players are in the way of available camera angles, but 99% of the time it’s the correct decision.

Why wouldn’t PGMOL put mics and cameras on the refs? What are they hiding / scared of?Every single week PGMOL roll out El Presidente, Howerdo Webbez. Every week we are baffled by the explanations given for the ref cartels decision making. ENOUGH !!!

The longer the paying public, have to put up with this amateur, inefficient system… the longer they will continue to question the integrity of this farcical organisation.

Transparency is urgently required, and all the long suffering fans and clubs continue to receive is a big F U from the PGMOL… an organisation that is clearly not fit for purpose and can’t continue. It’s time the clubs came together to demand changes.

Posh chat

Following the inexplicable ignoring of the biggest match in world football, I’m delighted to report a 6-1 thumping by the Posh! I have no doubt this will also be egregiously ignored in Premier League Winners and Losers for some unknown reason.

In Kwame Poku, Posh currently have the most effective forward player in League 1; 10 goals and 5 assists so far indicate that he will surely be moving on to bigger and better things at the end of the season. A very young side, coached by the best manager in his family, provided a wonderful win. A hat trick from Poku being the cherry on top of a lovely cake.

With any luck, this will kickstart the season and propel Posh upwards. Leading scorers, most goals conceded, never a dull moment at London Road.

Man City FFP corner

So you have no qualms about punishing the players, who have worked hard in their careers to win the trophies, and the fans who have spent, in some cases, as much if not more than they can afford, to support the team? Any punishment should be financial, irrespective of the club’s wealth and/or a points deduction for next season. I’ve supported City since the early 60’s.

The charges don’t justify the punishment you are suggesting ie giving managers extra money, not co-operating with the FA, relatively small increases in sponsorship or investment. It’s unfair when the fact is that money is all coming in to the game if it results in buying players from other clubs. Also, the investment in the club, training facilities, local infrastructure, etc.

Shouldn’t the loathsome Glazers be the ones to punish, those that are draining money out of the game?

Allan

…We all know that any fine levied against City will be nothing to them, but Lee suggested a £3bn fine (to be redistributed around the league. Nice idea, very difficult to actually implement) and that got me thinking: what if the fine was that huge? City would feel that (a bit) but more importantly they’d be in serious breach off FFP and PSR rules for years. Multiple, large points deductions every season until they manage to balance the books.

Could that work as a good punishment? Or would the points deductions be too small to seriously punish them?

Just an idea.

Clive (LFC)

P.S. Liverpool fans love Klopp and probably always will. So far, we’re very happy with Slot and in time may come to love him too. But that wont mean we forget about Klopp. Or Rafa. Or Dalglish. Or Shankly. Liking the current manager doesn’t erase all previous managers. Garey, keep smoking the wacky backy because your mails are entertaining, if a little unhinged.