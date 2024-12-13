Ange Postecoglou derided as ‘self-serving, duplicitous Mourinho-lite toerag’

‘F**k off Ange’ is how it begins, with his treatment of Timo Werner the final straw, as another Man Utd corner turned.

Postecoglou out; that was final straw

Sorry to come over a bit TalkSport but f**k off Ange. Seriously. You self-serving, duplicitous Mourinho-lite toerag.

I’ll tell you what’s unacceptable.

Renewing a guy’s loan when he’d done nothing to justify that renewal.

Continually playing him when he’s rubbish. To the point where his team mates won’t pass to him.

Then call him out when his confidence is on the floor and he has a stinker.

Any armchair manager could have seen Werner wasn’t going to work last night. You’re paid 5m a year to find a solution. That’s 133 times more than the average person in the UK. It’s an extraordinary number for someone who’s meant to be extraordinary. Not moany, stubborn and one dimensional.

Unacceptable is not trying. Unacceptable isn’t being rubbish. Nobody goes out there and tries to be rubbish. All because you can’t find a different way of playing that might allow you to make use of some of the younger players in the squad.

Enough now. Bugger off.

Andrew

Farmers League held their own

Just watched my team Rangers, a team languishing in 3rd in the Scottish league albeit soon to be 2nd, play Spurs.

Yes I know Spurs have plenty of players missing but they still had individual players who cost more than the entire Rangers team. And Rangers also had perhaps their 2 best players Hagi and Danilo missing due to not being in the Europa league squad as injured when squads were submitted.

The return of Ange added spice, I know he’s under pressure but our manger Clement has been under huge pressure lately too.

I’ve got to say I’m gutted we didn’t win. Dessers has got to score that one Forster saves but that’s Dessers. Igamane a ” project player ” scores a better. Raskin a pit bull!

And how amazing is the atmosphere at Ibrox in Europe.

We are going into the last 8 and bring on the Old Firm final on Sunday!

Neil Motion

Who hasn’t sh*t the Man Utd bed?

The other day, some guy from Dubai was going on about Amorim “rotating” is it just me or is he trying to find out if he has anything like a better than shite first 11, and giving everyone a chance not to be totally pony?

So far Onana, Mazraoui, Martinez, Mainoo, Mount and Hojlund have just about avoided completely sh*tting the bed.

Liam Jones

(We would add Amad Diallo but yes, you have a point – Ed)

Turned a corner?

I miss those days when pundits and fans of Utd would take each win and see it as proof that a corner has been turned. Allow me.

Tonight, I saw a brave, strong Utd go to the powerhouse of Europe *checks notes* Plzen and tear them apart like Lisa tore Mark in The Room.

Colossal performances from Martinez, Bruno and *insert whoever played* have shown we have what it takes to get into the top four AT LEAST.

David (Chelsea are gonna win the league, worst team other than Citeh who could win it) Molby, Shrewsbury

Pep Guardiola and self-destructive competitiveness

I think in all the commentary that’s going on at the moment in regards to Pep and City, I’ve had one thought that I’ve not observed elsewhere. And that’s the almost self-destructive streak that occurs in extremely competitive people, when things start to go wrong.

I’m not that competitive. But I have seen some very competitive people in the fringes of my life. And when things are good, their drive to work hard, push others and succeed is quite admirable. And you wonder, why couldn’t I be like that?

But when things start to go wrong, they seem to work even harder, but in all the wrong ways! They push people from frustration rather than encouragement, they devise plans that everyone can tell are wrong, but they won’t listen. Their intensity and work almost seems to go up a notch as they fail, which then becomes really uncomfortable to be involved with, as they try to drag unwilling or unable people along with a failing plan.

Now, I’m trying to imagine what that is like in a person as competitive as Pep!! Scary thought.

Ted, LFC

Liverpool as Radiohead

I’d been kicking a loose, half-formed thought round my head for several weeks but wasn’t sure I could stand it up in the mailbox. Still unsure now, but Seyi’s Drake-Guardiola corollary convinced me to chuck it in here anyway.

I never fully agreed with the characterisation of Klopp’s football as “heavy metal” but it seemed to take, and I suppose the man himself said as much. Recently I’d been thinking Arne Slot’s Liverpool are like the 90s / early 00s era Radiohead of football.

Like them or not, Radiohead were at the very least not truly classifiable. You couldn’t accurately put a finger on their sound, especially across an entire discography which was incredibly rangy and schizophrenic. But ironically their music had identity and massive branding, if you can call it that. It sounded genius and if you looked under the hood, it was layered, intricate, inarguably unique for its time. I feel the same way about this Slot side; I can’t quite put my finger on any one aspect of it but the football is varied, effective, and built on beautiful core foundations, while the flowy bits and cutting edges shapeshift one fixture to the next. Importantly, the identity and craft (and the results) are there.

Anyway, won’t drone on about this but Radiohead did rise well above the generic Britpop landscape of the time, making Blur vs Oasis look mere handbags on the playground. Here was an alt band incorporating jazz and orchestral sectionals and electronica with guys like Johnny Greenwood almost making things up as they went, everyone changing time signatures and morphing structure within the same song and just producing epic stuff. Prime Radiohead were transcendent, and rightly so they captured the whole spectrum of acclaim from Rolling Stone to NME to Pitchfork to… me and my fussy mates growing up.

This Liverpool have that vibe now… unclassifiable but making nice shapes, everything in its right place.

Eric, Los Angeles CA (Btw, note to Seyi: I actually felt Pusha’s takedown of Drake years prior was much colder and more enjoyable, he just didn’t have the same bandwidth or nick a Superbowl halftime invite off it.)

“You’re this level”

A few points on the Arsenal v Monaco game. First of all, take a bow Lewis-Skelly, top ball through to Jesus to set up the first goal.

Next to my fellow Arsenal fans who were slating Jesus on Facebook for not scoring from either of his chances, he did well to get there and they were kept out by outstanding saves. Odegaard again played well but missed a sitter but that’s okay. Martinelli was let off the hook too. Good entertaining game. Oh and the commentator had to note that all the goals were from open play…’yawn!’

Now a quick point to Jon and F365 about highlights. As you’re aware, I’m an Arsenal fan so I have a good idea about how we’ve actually played this season compared to fans of other clubs. Watching highlights whether snippets on MoTD or extended highlights on Sky, TNT or Arsenal sites gives me enough coverage to ‘analyse’ the goals we have scored, through corners and open play (the topic).

In fact it would have been idiotic to watch the full 90 minutes of each game. Anyway pleased you actually did agree with me in the end with both your views on corners and Arsenal’s open play.

Chris Croydon

Putting morals aside, FIFA killing football

I thought I’d add an actual football angle to the Saudi awarding of the World Cup and leave the rest to point out the moral issues.

What about the issue that we have another World Cup in the middle of the football season again. That stuffed up the Premier League and also ensured players at the World Cup were knackered. Or is that knackered state just a permanent thing now with 2 games a week, 52 weeks of the year. Football is definitely moving too far towards quantity of games over quality.

And the idea of boycotting going to matches won’t work, we need to turn the TVs off, that’s where the real money comes from.

Jon, Cape Town (Losing interest in international football very rapidly)

What about 2030?

While I’m totally in agreement about the Saudis hosting the World Cup, what about the 2030?

Happy to see Spain, Portugal and Morocco get it but having games in Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina is ridiculous..

I see that the 1st, 2nd & 3rd games are to be held in South America, which tells me that’s 3 different groups.

So six teams will have to play their first games in SA and the jet back across half the world for their 2nd games.

That puts those teams a distinct disadvantage in terms of preparation.

What a Joke!

Neil, LFC, USA

It really is depressing

This should be the death knell for FIFA, the final croak of hubris as its collapses under the weight of its own corruption. Depressingly however there was only one voice of dissent among the well fed suits of FIFA’s congress.

From 211 members only The Norwegian Football Federation stood up for women’s football, for the LGBTQ community, for the near slave workers who will die to deliver the event, for a just and fair process, and for all the fans who care about these issues.

The English FA is run by a CEO for f***’s sake. A student of politics and law who climbed the corporate ladder as a money man, whose own FA profile boasts “…under his tenure, annual revenue at the FA rose by over £100m”. It would never occur to Mark Bullingham to think beyond commercial concerns and make a stand against corruption, and if it had he would never have got the job in the first place.

With governments at least we have some say, some choice, even if that choice is uninspiring. Here we have no power, no voice. The game has been slipping away from us for decades but we’re now so far removed from football’s future that there seems no chance it will ever get better.

Instead we can only stand by and witness FIFA’s decennial circle jerk, then try to come to terms with the new soul crushing reality. When an organisation is so intrinsically interwoven into the fabric of the sport, and when those in a position to influence are gleefully complicit in its corruption, then there is no discernible alternative. It’s heartbreaking.

Dave, Manchester (a glimmer of hope lies with the EU and legal action against UEFA causing a break with its parent organisation but it’s fanciful)

There’s no Good Guy World Cup

The people currently hand-wringing over Saudi being awarded the 2034 World Cup would do well to remember that the majority host of the 2026 edition is a country that:

– Has the death penalty

– Restricts women’s rights over abortion

– Exploits migrant workers

– Has the World’s largest prison population

– Has oligarch-controlled media which ranks only 55th in the world for press freedom

– Has attacked, bombed, couped or otherwise “militarily intervened in” virtually every other country on the planet

– Is about to have a convicted felon as President

– Has authorised itself to invade The Hague should anyone ever try to bring it to justice

I’m not sure there really are any candidates for a “good guy” World Cup are there? Bhutan? Sealand?

Wade G