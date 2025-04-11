Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has hit out at a ‘leak inside the club’, saying ‘it certainly doesn’t help us.’

It’s never quiet when Ange steps up to the microphone. Colorful assessments of his team’s performances, angry back-and-forths with reporters asking bizarre questions, and a healthy dose of Angeisms are among the things you expect to hear.

But reporters were caught off guard on Friday as the Aussie claimed the club are dealing with a leak inside the dressing room.

“There’s no doubt we’ve got a leak inside the club,” Postecoglou said.

“I don’t know why. It doesn’t help us. We’ve narrowed it down. I’ve got a fair idea where it’s coming from.

“It certainly doesn’t help us on game days. It’s sometimes half-truths and sometimes more.

“You’d like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us.”

Reports before Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday suggested that tricky attacker Wilson Odobert had suffered another hamstring injury, a rumour Ange was keen to stress was wide of the mark.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a move which seems to be purely precautionary.

“He’s ok. With all the players who came back from long-term injury, we’ve taken a different approach.

“All these guys who have come back. Wilson trained today, and we’ll see how he is.”

Postecoglou’s mounting frustrations were on display again on Thursday night as he bemoaned his side’s lack of luck.

He said: “I’m resigned to the fact that the football gods have got their eyes elsewhere this year. They’re obviously busy with other clubs and other managers so whatever we get we’re going to have to do it without them this year.”

Spurs will be hoping their fortunes improve when they visit Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.