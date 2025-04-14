Gary Lineker feels it’s “got a bit too much” for Ange Postecoglou, as the Tottenham coach looks “bereft of confidence” after yet another Premier League defeat.

The loss to Wolves on Sunday means Spurs have now been beaten 17 times in the Premier League this season. They’re 15th in the table, a far cry from their fifth-placed finish last term, in which they lost just 12 times.

It was the third time Tottenham had lost in their last four Premier League games, creating confidence with a win over Southampton, only for Wolves, who were 17th, to shatter that confidence.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker explained he feels Postecoglou is feeling the impacts of the poor form heavily.

“Yeah, I’ve obviously stuck up for the football because I enjoy watching Spurs play, but it’s almost like it’s got a bit too much for him,” he said.

“The way things have gone, obviously it’s not easy dealing with defeat after defeat or struggling performances. But I think, sometimes saying things like the footballing gods are against us.

“Even if you do get a bit of bad luck and constantly the world’s against us, whining a little bit. I think it’s probably his first time he’s really had an awful patch as a coach.

“But obviously the Premier League, it’s a sterner test than he’s had before. I think that’s fair to say. But there is still a possibility that he could end up winning a trophy and qualify for the Champions League.

“[To Micah Richards] You know what it’s like Micah when you’re in a side that’s struggling and results are not going, you’re bereft of confidence and you need a little bit of something.

“But his body language at present almost suggests that he’s downbeat and I think that’s not what you need. As a player, you need your manager to lift you up when things are not going that well. And it’s a shame.

“It’s tough for Tottenham, but hopefully they can do something in Europe. And I’m sure he had his one eye on that this week because that will possibly be his salvation this season.”

Lineker’s co-presenter, Richards, suggested it was “sad” for Postecoglou that things are going this way, as he’s a “very good manager.”

