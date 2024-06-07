Ange Postecoglou gets transfer boost as Tottenham target opens up on speculation

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has seemingly been encouraged in his pursuit of squad reinforcements as a top target has suggested he will be thinking about his future in the next few weeks.

Spurs target Andreas Pereira is contracted to Fulham until 2026 with the Cottagers also holding the option to extend his contract by a year.

‘I’ll sit down with my agent and decide my future’

However, the latest rumours suggest that Pereira might be amenable to a transfer move as it emerges that he had promised Fulham boss Marco Silva that he would stay at Fulham for at least two years.

According to recent reports out of Brazil, Tottenham have apparently ‘sounded out’ the player’s agency about a possible transfer.

Pereira notched 12 goal involvements across the recently concluded campaign to draw the eye of a number of managers.

The Brazilian has just completed his second season in West London but isn’t in the frame of mind to answer questions about his future while he is encamped with the national team ahead of the Copa America this summer.

The attacking midfielder appeared to guarantee that Brazil would win the continental showpiece and added that he would discuss his future with his agent after he helps his country lift the trophy.

“It’s difficult to talk about the future now, I’m completely focused on the national team. After the title, God willing, I’ll think about my future at the club. I’ll sit down with my agent and decide my future,” said Pereira.

Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are seemingly headed for the exits at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving Postecoglou needing to refresh his midfield.

However, the manager has singled out attack as the area that Tottenham desperately need to reinforce this summer.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s no secret,” Postecoglou said after Tottenham’s postseason friendly against Newcastle in Australia. “You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we’re fairly light in that area. We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. “We’re in Europe as well next year so we’ll have more games and it’s definitely an area of the park we’ll need to strengthen.”

Tottenham made a strong start to their campaign but injuries and dramatic dips in form saw them fail to secure a top-four finish in the end although they did enough to claim the Europa League spot for their fifth-place.