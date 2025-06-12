A rant from Ruben Amorim has reportedly ‘weakened’ the negotiating position of Manchester United for one of their players, meaning his value might have dropped by £20million.

United are willing to let a number of their attackers leave this summer. The likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will all be able to leave if the Red Devils can find suitors for them.

For Garnacho, it seems that won’t be a problem, as Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and AC Milan are among those linked with him.

However, United have seemingly backed themselves into a corner. Manager Amorim reportedly tore Garnacho to pieces in front of his team-mates – after the winger had called the club’s season sh*t in an interview.

He is reported to have made no illusions about the star’s future, stating: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

But according to GIVEMESPORT, that has put United in danger of having to offload Garnacho below their initial demands.

It’s said the Manchester outfit could be forced to sell the winger at a discount of £20million or more, as Amorim’s decision to single Garnacho out as a player needing to head through the door has ‘weakened their negotiating position’.

Indeed, admirers have given indications that they are not willing to match Garnacho’s price tag since Amorim’s angry rant.

Each of the interested sides will look to secure a cut-priced deal as they seek to take advantage of the ‘strong desire’ for United to get him off the books.

It’s previously been stated that the Red Devils were hopeful of making £70million from Garnacho, but the report states that there’s no indications that clubs are even willing to pay £50million.

It is not clear what clubs would be willing to pay, and who will have the upper hand of the interested sides.

However, United’s desire for an early solution in the Garnacho saga has also gone out the window, given clubs are seemingly ready to wait until the Red Devils make it clear they’ll accept less than they would currently.

The same has already been said of Marcus Rashford, but less because of his price tag, and more than his favoured destination, Barcelona, are willing to wait until the back end of the summer to make attempts at his signing.

