‘Angry’ Klopp aware Saudis ‘could return’ for Liverpool star as transfer expert discusses double exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s latest press conference and the Liverpool manager’s “angry” response about Mohamed Salah.

While Liverpool were focused on their midfield rebuild, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad were trying to sign Salah.

The Middle East outfit made a £150m offer for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed and this proposal was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

It was later claimed that Al-Ittihad were planning to make an improved £225m bid for Salah but they did not end up going through with it.

Al-Ittihad are unlikely to give up on Salah and it’s expected that they will try to get him in January or next summer.

Salah is likely to start for Liverpool when they face Wolves at Molineux in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp gave an “angry” response when asked about Salah’s future. Romano thinks this is because “nothing is ongoing” regarding the forward at the moment.

“During his press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s match with Wolves this weekend, Jurgen Klopp was not happy at being asked about Saudi Arabia’s interest in Mohamed Salah so soon after the summer transfer window shut. “You are kidding me, yeah?” said Klopp to the question.

“At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing advanced or concrete between Salah and Saudi Arabia. The window closed a few days ago so if they wanted anything to be done, they had the chance to do it then.

“The strategy for the January window will be made later, around November. The situation regarding Salah is quiet now after a busy summer. Klopp got angry as there’s nothing ongoing for Salah at present, just feeling that Saudis could return in 2024.”

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was also linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

The Spain international was linked with a deadline day move to Turkish giants Besiktas but he ended up staying at Liverpool.

Romano has revealed Thiago “made it very clear” that he “wanted to stay at Liverpool”.

“Thiago Alcântara has attracted interest from several clubs this summer but the situation is very simple: at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing over a new deal at Liverpool,” Romano added.

“Thiago wanted to stay at Liverpool and made that very clear. The player is now fully focused on this season.

“Then in 2024, Thiago and the board will decide together whether to sign a new contract as the player will be a free agent next summer, but that is not something being discussed right now.”

