Manchester United's new number nine was deemed only the 10th best penalty taker against Grimsby.

Manchester United’s big-money signing Benjamin Sesko has come in for criticism after a poor performance in his first start for the club.

The Red Devils paid £74m to bring the striker to the club, but his full debut came during an embarrassing loss to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, heaping even more pressure on the already under-fire Ruben Amorim.

As he pointed out, Amorim was done no favours by his players, with only Harry Maguire putting in what could even come close to being described as a good performance, but a particular problem player was the new summer signing Sesko.

After a weekend display against Fulham that saw Gary Neville describe the Slovenian as “nowhere near”, Sesko did not do much to prove the pundit wrong, registering a Fotmob rating of 5.8, a score only Andrea Onana failed to beat.

As such, the striker has been put in the crosshairs, but while his performance was described as ‘anonymous’, his most egregious offence for many came in the shootout when nine other United players stepped up before him.

The Independent said: ‘Perhaps nothing summed up another spineless showing more than Benjamin Sesko, United’s new £74m central striker, the one tasked with firing the goals to restore United to their former glories, stepping up second-from-last – just before Onana – to take his spot kick.’

MORE ON UNITED ON F365

👉 ‘Looking like a right plonker’ – What the pundits had to say about Ruben Amorim and his tactics board

👉 Amorim throws ‘completely lost’ Man Utd players under the bus as ‘one team on the pitch’

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘waiting to be sacked’ as Man Utd ‘more Spursy than Spurs’

While the Mail said: ‘It felt like a big night for Sesko too on his full debut after a big-money move from RB Leipzig and two rather subdued appearances off the bench against Arsenal and Fulham. The Slovenian was largely anonymous and then curiously chose to be the last outfield player to step up in the shootout. Not exactly the kind of confidence you expect from a £74m striker.’

The Express were particularly critical, giving him a 1 in their player ratings and saying he was ‘unconvincing’.

‘His first start since a £74million transfer to United. Talk about a rough welcome… Unconvincing is an understatement. Clearly didn’t fancy a penalty, either.’

The Sun said the 6ft 5’ striker was ‘way off it’ and said that if he was given leniency for a slow start in the Premier League, you cannot use the same excuse against a League Two side.

‘I know the talk has been that the Slovenian ace has not been up to pace for the Prem, but he didn’t give a good account of himself against English rough-houses here.

‘He towered over the League Two side’s back-line, but United hardly made use of it.

‘Beat his man on occasion, but his shooting was way off it. Twice easily blocked and another weak one for the keeper to collect.

‘Can’t remember Sesko touching the ball in the second half before he failed to win it for his side when his sitter was sent into row Z from two yards at the death.

‘The £74 million striker went 10th in the shootout. Bizarre.’

Local paper the Manchester Evening News were the most generous, ranking him five and praising him for slotting in his penalty, which, to be fair, all but two players did.

‘Out of kilter with his new teammates for most of the evening but came closest to scoring in the first half. Slotted in his penalty.’

The Guardian though said even the sight of Sesko shooting was a reminder that United were allowed to attack.

‘Grimsby were in cruise control, toying with their shell-shocked guest. When Sesko managed a header, you were reminded that United were allowed to attack – too.

‘Amorim was not spotted on the touchline witnessing the kicks – as odd as the decision to have his new £70m leader of the attack, Sesko, as taker No 10. Again, expect this to be dissected.’

READ NEXT: Amorim and Man Utd reach sack-worthy new nadir as Sesko shrinks in shocking Grimsby defeat