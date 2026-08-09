Another massive Arsenal transfer collapses as rejection list rises to five

Arsenal will miss out on yet another superstar attacker, with the rejections list now climbing to five.

The Premier League champions entered the summer transfer window fully intending to make three spectacular signings that would ensure Arsenal remain England’s dominant force for the remainder of the 2020s.

A central midfielder, left winger and striker were wanted, and the first box has been ticked by way of Bruno Guimaraes.

However, Arsenal’s efforts to sign a high calibre left winger and striker have thus far failed to yield results.

Chelsea hijacked their move for Morgan Rogers, while interest in Yan Diomande came to nothing once Real Madrid stuck their nose in.

An audacious attempt to bring Vinicius Junior to north London fell flat earlier this week. The Gunners appear to have been used by the Brazilian who has now got and signed the contract he wanted at Real Madrid.

That’s put the focus back on PSG’s Bradley Barcola, though the Frenchman only has eyes for Liverpool.

That’s four big-name attackers Arsenal have either tried to sign or shown interest in this summer, and none will wind up at the Emirates.

And according to Diego Simeone, Julian Alvarez won’t be moving to north London either.

The Argentine is Arsenal’s top target with regards to the striker position this summer. But amid Atletico Madrid’s fury at Alvarez being courted by Barcelona – who have already bid €100m – the club have put their foot down and decided Alvarez is going nowhere.

Their CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, is understood to have taken personal control of Alvarez’s future and he is insisting the frontman remains in situ.

And according to Atleti manager Simeone, Alvarez is now aware there’ll be no transfer – not to Barcelona, not to Arsenal, not anywhere – this summer.

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Julian Alvarez staying at Atletico Madrid

“The situation is very clear,” declared Simeone in a press conference on Saturday. “The club took a decision which Miguel Ángel explained well.

“We are very happy with Julián. From the sporting side of things, we will help him keep growing and improving so that he can give us what he has given us over these two years at the club so far, which was a mountain of things.”

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news in July of Arsenal being confident of striking agreements, both with Alvarez and with Atleti, for the player’s transfer this summer.

At that time, Alvarez and his camp had made it crystal clear they wanted to pursue a move, and Barcelona was the player’s preferred destination.

Naturally, Atleti refused to entertain the idea of selling arguably their best player to a direct rival. That sparked hope at Arsenal, though as Simeone and Atleti’s CEO have stated, Alvarez is going nowhere.

Other high profile forwards Arsenal are now understood to be taking an interest in are Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

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