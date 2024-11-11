‘Angry’ Mikel Arteta ‘furiously blasted’ Arsenal players, did he? Did he balls.

Look at Mikel Arteta, ‘furiously blasting’ his Arsenal players while appearing really quite calm. Plus, what did you see at Man Utd?

Hell hath no fury

Arsenal drew at Chelsea on Sunday in a game which simultaneously a) put paid to any lingering Premier League title talk and b) paused the narrative of the Gunners entering some kind of crisis mode.

The mixed emotions of Mikel Arteta were summed up by his Sky Sports interview in which he repeatedly said he was “proud” of his players for the way they dominated the game away from home at a team who started – and ended – the day above them in the table.

He was also clearly disappointed at throwing away a lead at Stamford Bridge and ending the day nine points behind Liverpool. Fine margins and all that.

You can see the interview here:

🗣️ “We dominated them, we were the better team…. I’m very disappointed with the way we conceded” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the way his side conceded to Chelsea was ‘so poor’ and not in their standards. pic.twitter.com/KvO7xDFDJC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2024

You might not have watched the whole video but you can see from the demeanour of Arteta that he is a tad subdued. After all, Arsenal very, very nearly won the game in the final seconds.

Subdued, frustrated, disappointed perhaps. You know what he wasn’t? Over to the Mirror for this one:

Angry Mikel Arteta fumes at Arsenal players for ‘unacceptable’ Chelsea draw

He’s clearly not ‘angry’, guys. Like not at all. And if he is ‘fuming’ then he is a master of emotional disguise.

As for ‘unacceptable’…this kind of nonsense is creeping into headlines but where in this quote does he say ‘unacceptable’?

“I think we dominated them, we were the better team in many phases and situations in the game and after going ahead, very disappointed in the way we conceded. It was so poor. It is not our standards and we don’t accept.”

‘We don’t accept’ is absolutely not the same as ‘unacceptable’. Mediawatch doesn’t love jazz but it’s not unlovable. Actually, well…we might need another example.

The Mirror even begin their piece with the claim that Arteta ‘furiously blasted’ his players. Genuinely, did he f***.

And the problem is that as soon as one outlet walks down that particular path then others gleefully follow, with MailOnline chasing them down the tunnel of utter sh*t…

Furious Mikel Arteta slams his Arsenal players for their ‘unacceptable’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea… and reveals his ‘biggest fear’ in the title race after slipping NINE points adrift of Liverpool

Mediawatch would bet a fairly substantial pot of money that the source for this piece was not the interview Sky Sports actually conducted but the utter nonsense interpretation made by the click-bods at the Mirror.

Furious? We’ll show you furious…

Ruud awakening

Manchester United have a new manager in Ruben Amorim, while Ruud van Nistelrooy has ended his spell as caretaker boss.

We don’t yet know what will happen to the Dutchman but there are clicks to be ploughed in pretending we do…

‘Man Utd news LIVE: Ruben Amorim arrives at club as Ruud van Nistelrooy plan confirmed’ – Express.

‘Ruben Amorim at Man Utd LIVE: New boss suffers setback, coaching line-up decided, Ruud van Nistelrooy call’ – Mirror.

‘Manchester United news LIVE: Ruben Amorim arrival as Ruud van Nistelrooy future decided’ – Manchester Evening News.

In every case, the introductory paragraphs to the LIVE blogs admit that they have no clue about Van Nistelrooy’s future (‘whether he remains at Old Trafford beyond the coming days remains to be seen’, say the Express), but that is apparently no bar to the claim that it has been ‘confirmed’ or ‘decided’.

It’s going to be a long, long 13 days until United play again…

I saw see-saw

The first-person account of something we all can see with our actual own eyes is an emerging theme on the Manchester Evening News website. Frankly, it’s a tad creepy.

‘I saw what Ruud van Nistelrooy can do for Man United vs Crystal Palace – Erik ten Hag is desperate’ – September 22.

‘I saw Ruud van Nistelrooy do what Man United boss Erik ten Hag couldn’t during Tottenham loss’ – September 30.

‘I saw the leader Manchester United are crying out for and he has to start at Aston Villa’ – October 4.

‘I saw the Sir Jim Ratcliffe doubts and know how Man United can answer them’ – October 10.

‘I saw Manchester United midfielder do something only a player like him can do – he’s fantastic’ – October 16.

‘I saw Van Nistelrooy and Fletcher spark Manchester United comeback with furious tunnel rant’ – October 20.

‘I saw what Chido Obi-Martin did for Manchester United’s U18s – he will be impossible to ignore’ – October 26.

‘I saw Ruud van Nistelrooy do three things that make him perfect for Man United job amid Ten Hag axe’ – October 28.

‘I saw Ruben Amorim’s press conference and know when he will join Man United’ – October 30.

‘I saw Stretford End reaction to Ruud van Nistelrooy – it gave Manchester United an awkward dilemma’ – October 31.

‘I watched Ruben Amorim press conference and viral exchange shows Man United boss is no pushover’ – November 5.

‘I saw what Amad did without the ball for Manchester United that Ruben Amorim will love’ – November 8.

‘I saw Ruud van Nistelrooy gesture that showed what Manchester United really means to him’ – November 11.

Perverts.