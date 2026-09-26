Barcelona internal verdict on Anthony Gordon emerges after Newcastle exit

Barcelona are very happy with Anthony Gordon and are pleased to have signed him from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Gordon joined Barcelona from Newcastle in the summer of 2026 for £69.3million inclusive of add-ons.

Barcelona had the option to make Marcus Rashford’s loan deal from Manchester United permanent in the summer, but the Catalan giants decided to splash the cash on Gordon instead.

Rashford helped Barcelona win LaLiga during his loan spell last season.

Hansi Flick’s side could have signed the England international winger for just £26millon, but they went big on his compatriot and international teammate Gordon instead.

Gordon has made the left wing his own at Barcelona, providing five assists in seven matches in all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this season.

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Barcelona happy with Anthony Gordon

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona are very happy with the business that they did on Gordon, who scored 39 goals and gave 28 assists in 152 matches in all competitions for Newcastle in his career.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that ‘officials and coaching staff’ at Barcelona are ‘delighted’ with the impact that Gordon has already made.

The report stated: ‘Flick specifically targeted the England international for his explosive pace and direct running.

‘Sources close to the situation confirm that Gordon has delivered exactly what was expected of him so far.

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‘There is genuine optimism at the club that he can continue to develop and establish himself among La Liga’s leading attackers.

‘Those who work with Gordon describe him as an extremely professional and driven individual.

‘He possesses the discipline and self-motivation required to push towards becoming one of the best players in world football.

‘His attitude has already impressed the Barcelona hierarchy and is viewed as a key reason why the transfer is regarded as a success to date.’

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit has also been impressed with Gordon’s performances for Barcelona in the opening weeks of the new season.

Gullit said: “Marcus Rashford wasn’t the big story around Barcelona this summer.

“Anthony Gordon was the big story, and I think it was a fantastic story because he visualised it.

“He wanted it. He went and studied Spanish and prepared for it. Now look where he is. That is a fantastic story, and I love it.”

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