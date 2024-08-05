Anthony Gordon ‘delays’ offer Liverpool hope as Newcastle work on deal for Marc Guehi alternative

Eddie Howe remains adamant that Anthony Gordon won’t leave Newcastle this summer, but the club will ‘have a decision to make’ if the forward ‘delays’ a contract extension.

Gordon was reportedly close to moving to Liverpool during Euro 2024 with a medical booked in Leipzig for a £75m move to Anfield, in a move which would have seen Joe Gomez move the other way for £45m.

At the time Newcastle were scrambling to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules, which are now not an immediate problem, but it’s claimed Gordon’s head was turned by the Reds’ interest and according to i, Liverpool are still keen and believe that Gordon is too.

‘Their [Newcastle’s] mad profit and sustainability rules (PSR) scramble in June saw the club talking to Liverpool about a possible move for Gordon and that interest has not gone away. Neither – suspect those in Merseyside, at least – has Gordon’s interest in making it happen. ‘Newcastle’s official approach is straightforward: it won’t happen. But he has two years on his contract and while talks to extend it will be opened in the coming weeks, his value will arguably never be higher than it is at this point. If he delays an extension, Newcastle have a decision to make. Armed with a huge Gordon profit they could renew interest in Jarrod Bowen or Mohammed Kudus of West Ham – or test the water with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. It still feels unlikely – and Howe is on the record as saying he won’t leave – but Newcastle will be glad to have such an important player back on Tyneside.’

David Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, claimed on Friday that Newcastle had ‘opened negotiations’ for Guehi.

The journalist insisted in his X post that it would be a ‘significant coup’ for Newcastle if they could get the deal over the line.

And i claim Palace and Newcastle are still in talks and that Guehi is open to the move, but also report that they have alternative option in mind.