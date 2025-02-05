Anthony Gordon dropped a sneaky “stay humble” in his interview after Newcastle’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Gordon scored the second goal in the Magpies’ comfortable 2-0 win at St James’ Park, seeing them through the Carabao Cup final 4-0 on aggregate.

Jacob Murphy had given Newcastle the lead after Alexander Isak had made William Saliba look daft in the build-up, and Arsenal never looked like mounting a comeback as they crashed back down to earth after their 5-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

READ MORE: Alexander Isak destroys William Saliba as Arsenal denied Carabao Cup and PL title by Man City cover-up

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ was played on the speakers after that game in reference to Erling Haaland’s advice for Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” earlier in the season.

Myles Lewis-Skelly mocked the City striker by copying his celebration, with taunts the order of the day at the Emirates.

And although it didn’t seem like it was a nod to the Arsenal-City rivalry, Gordon dropped a “stay humble” in his post-match interview.

“It is important for us to stay humble now,” he told Sky Sports. “[The final] will be a big occasion but it’s so far away. It feels amazing. A proper team performance and we got the win.

“Our fans are never in question, they make it so difficult for the opposition and we did it the right way. We had a game plan we thought would work. Everyone knows we press.”

The Sky Sports pundits were full of praise for Eddie Howe after the game, hailing the superb tactical job Newcastle did to reduce Arsenal’s threat to nothing.

And Howe opened up on his “tweaks”, hailing his players for following his instructions.

He told Sky Sports: “It was a great night for us. It was a tough game but tactically we were good. The intention was to be aggressive and sometimes when you do that it doesn’t always work.

“Today it did. I thought it helped to solidify our plan. We had to retreat at times but we were always in the game.

“The work [on the game plan] started on Monday, which is quick. The Champions League last year helped us to work on those two-day turnarounds. We do tweak things depending on the opposition. We felt we needed more height in the team, we wanted solidity at the back and we had to change in order to win the game.

“The players followed the instruction to the letter, they deserve the credit. Fabian [Schar] had big distances to cover in his job, tracking Declan Rice whether he dropped low or went wide or went central. At times he went right across the pitch. He is a good athlete and is very capable of doing it.”