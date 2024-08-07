Anthony Gordon, Liverpool, Newcastle and the lowest of all the low points

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

This might genuinely be one of the worst things we have seen; it’s Anthony Gordon with a one-word ‘clear Liverpool transfer hint’. For actual f’s sake…

What’s in a word?

Very little shocks Mediawatch in 2024 because the clickbait nonsense epidemic is so widespread that it’s incredibly rare that we are genuinely surprised by what we see in headlines.

And then something like this comes along from the Liverpool Echo:

Anthony Gordon fires clear Liverpool transfer hint with one-word Newcastle message

If it’s a ‘clear Liverpool transfer hint’ conveyed in one word then that word must surely be ‘Liverpool’, ‘Red’ or maybe ‘off’ or ‘goodbye’. Or alternatively maybe ‘staying’ or ‘loyal’. Or a simple ‘Toon’.

So, well…

And that is a ‘clear Liverpool transfer hint’ just because somebody in the Reach hub has decided that it’s a ‘clear Liverpool transfer hint’ in the naked pursuit of clicks.

Even in a heavily polluted sea, that is a steaming turd of a ‘story’.

And publishing that utter tripe means that they can drag it into their live blog on Wednesday morning:

Liverpool transfer news LIVE – Martin Zubimendi theory, Anthony Gordon latest, Fabio Carvalho interest

Yes, that ‘one-word Newcastle message’ counts as ‘Antony Gordon latest’. Because the world’s gone madder than a right-wing paedophile in Greggs.

Reach for the stars

And it’s good enough for the Liverpool Echo…

‘Anthony Gordon sends simple one word Newcastle message in Liverpool transfer hint’ – Newcastle Chronicle

‘Anthony Gordon shares short Newcastle message in Liverpool transfer hint’ – Express.

We have a Liverpool transfer hint for you: You’re embarrassing yourselves.

They might be giants

You already know it’s MailOnline from the CAPITALS but…

‘Ex-Man United star Anthony Martial ‘could secure a move to a Champions League club’ after being let go by the Red Devils – with TWO European giants interested in the Frenchman’

Not ONE but TWO European giants?! Obviously we are supposed to be aghast that European giants would be interested in Martial; did they not see him at Manchester United?

Those ‘TWO European giants’ are then revealed to be Atalanta (three appearances in the Champions League) and Lille (currently ranked 45th in Europe below AZ Alkmaar and Braga).

Just another day of the right-wing press lying to us about Europe, is it?

Oh the shock of it…

But the biggest story on the MailOnline football page on Wednesday morning is a very, very strange beast. Can this really be the very biggest thing in football when the Daily Mail employ an army of football journalists?

Chelsea are ‘OUT of £111m race to sign Victor Osimhen’ amid bold bid for Atletico Madrid star – with shock Premier League rival ‘now in the hunt for Napoli ace’

And that story is entirely cribbed from a post by Gianluca Di Marzio two (sorry, TWO) days ago.

Does Di Marzio ever say that Arsenal – linked consistently with Osimhen over the last six months – are ‘now in the hunt for Napoli race’? Does he balls. What he does write is that ‘Arsenal could also get back into the game’.

So their interest is a) not a shock, b) probably historic and c) speculative at best.

And yet this re-write of a two-day-old blog post is the biggest story in football?

And the second biggest?

Leny Yoro provides injury update to Man United fans after being ruled out for THREE months with a foot issue… as £52m signing insists ‘it’s not the start I wanted’ with the Red Devils

And he really does ‘insist’, no matter how many times you tell him that being injured is exactly the start he wanted.

Decisions, decisions

Over to the Mirror now and we are told that ‘Arsenal make decision on Viktor Gyokeres move after assessing transfer plans’.

And what is this decision?

Arsenal are seemingly pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the transfer deadline.

And how would an English website know this news on August 7? By reading a report in an Italian newspaper on August 5, of course.

Because on August 5, in the midst of an Italian report on Osimhen’s status at Napoli, are these words:

And Arsenal? Very active on Gyokeres…

Those six words – written by an Italian about an English club’s interest in a Swedish striker at a Portuguese club – are enough for the Mirror to claim that Arsenal have ‘made decision on Viktor Gyokeres’.

Get your arse back from holiday, John Cross.

‘That must be AI’ sentence of the day

‘Mikel Arteta is keen to sign at least one forward before the transfer window closes, with an alternative option out of the right-wing favoured and versatility being an attribute that is favoured’ – Express.

Being real is an attribute that is favoured by Mediawatch.