‘Huge blow’ for Newcastle drops chance of League Cup glory over Liverpool to ‘five per cent’

Newcastle United have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their Carabao Cup final showdown with Liverpool on March 16, with key winger Anthony Gordon set to miss the Wembley clash due to suspension.

The 24-year-old received a straight red card during Newcastle’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton after an altercation with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Frustrated after a penalty appeal was waved away, Gordon lashed out at the Brighton defender, leaving referee Anthony Taylor with no option but to send him off.

The red card means he is now facing a three-match domestic ban, ruling him out of the final as well as Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Brentford.

However, Newcastle are considering launching an appeal against the decision in a last ditch attempt to have their influential winger available for Wembley.

The suspension is a cruel setback for Gordon, who has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers this season.

His impact in attack has been vital, and he played a crucial role in their journey to Wembley, scoring in both legs of their semi-final victory over Arsenal. He also netted against Liverpool in December’s thrilling 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

Having missed last season’s Carabao Cup final after signing for Newcastle just weeks earlier, Gordon had spoken of his determination to play at Wembley this time around.

“I was devastated last time,” he admitted. “I played in a stupid cup game just before I came (to Newcastle). I had a broken hand, I just remember thinking, ‘why did I play in that game?’ I travelled down, unfortunately, we lost but what an experience.”

Gordon had hoped to make amends this time around, adding: “Hopefully I get to be part of it this time but that’s up to us. We’ve got a good advantage but we’re facing a top team, so it could change really quickly. It’s totally in our hands now.”

However, history may be repeating itself, with the winger now set to miss yet another major final.

MORE NEWCASTLE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle set to appeal ‘harsh’ red card that rules ‘disappointed’ Gordon out of Carabao final

👉 Newcastle United’s new nightmare habit continues as Brighton inevitably triumph late in FA Cup

👉 Newcastle – Brighton combined XI: Verbruggen over Pope and Dubravka, Mitoma left-wing

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe refrained from openly criticising Gordon’s actions but admitted he needed to assess the incident before making a judgment.

“I’d need to see it again to give an honest opinion,” Howe said after the Brighton defeat. “But knowing Anthony, there was no malice in it.

Despite Howe’s diplomatic stance, Newcastle fans were less forgiving. Many took to social media to label Gordon’s actions as “reckless and unnecessary,” with some lamenting how his moment of frustration could cost the team in such a crucial game. Including Criticism from former Crystal Palace and Birmingham City player Clinton Morrison says it has given Liverpool the edge ahead of the final.

“That is a huge blow not to have Anthony Gordon. If you gave Liverpool an 80% chance, you now probably give Liverpool an even bigger chance, like a 95% chance, because you’re just looking at it and thinking, you don’t have someone who can take you up the pitch, do you? He takes you up the pitch.”

For Liverpool, Gordon’s absence could provide a significant boost in their bid to retain the final trophy they won under Jurgen Klopp last season during his tenure. The Reds are aiming to go back-to-back in the competition and will fancy their chances against a Newcastle side missing one of their most dangerous attacking threats.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is Gordon’s well-known allegiance to Liverpool. The winger, who was released by the club at the age of 11 before making his breakthrough at Everton, has never hidden his admiration for the Reds.

He previously described Steven Gerrard as his “footballing idol” and admitted his entire family are Liverpool supporters. During Euro 2024, speculation swirled over a potential move to Anfield, but Newcastle ultimately backed out of the deal, and Gordon later signed a new contract at St James’ Park.

His red card has even sparked jokes among Liverpool fans, with one supporter posting on social media: “Anthony Gordon making sure he can be in our end at Wembley.”

Newcastle are still chasing their first major domestic trophy since 1955, and now they must do so without one of their key players. Unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, this isn’t the first time they’ve entered a final missing a crucial figure.

Last season, first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was suspended ahead of the Carabao Cup final, forcing the Magpies to rely on Former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United. Now, they must overcome a similar challenge, with Gordon forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates battle for silverware.

For the boyhood Liverpool fan, missing another Wembley final will undoubtedly be a bitter pill to swallow.