Liverpool have re-opened negotiations with Premier League rivals Newcastle United over the signing of Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Gordon, 23, joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 and did not get off to the best of starts at St James’ Park.

However, after a difficult first six months, the England international began to shine under Eddie Howe in 2023/24 and finished the campaign with an impressive 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

He earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024 but only made one appearance off the bench in Germany.

During the tournament, there was lots of speculation surrounding the future of Gordon as Newcastle contemplated a big-money sale to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

The Magpies ended up offloading Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest and young winger Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for a combined £65million.

This eased the PSR pressure on the north east club, who have now ruled out selling Gordon, Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes to raise funds.

In fact, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe recently said Gordon is “crucial” to his plans and it makes no sense to let him leave.

“Anthony Gordon is a crucial player for us, we didn’t want to lose anybody,” he said.

“Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions. In those last few weeks it was very, very difficult. But it will be ok with Gordon.”

Despite his desire to keep hold of the 23-year-old, it might be hard to convince him to stay if Liverpool come calling.

Gordon played for the Reds for four years before joining Everton at the age of 11 and reports have suggested he would love to play for the Anfield club.

His Toffees ties will not hold him back either after he forced a move to Newcastle last January. It is safe to say that relationship is already broken.

Liverpool ‘renegotiate’ with Newcastle to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool appear to be very keen on bringing Gordon back to the club, with a report from CaughtOffside stating that talks have re-opened after initial discussions in June.

Indeed, talks are reportedly ‘underway’ as Liverpool look to ‘renegotiate’ with Newcastle.

Unfortunately for the Reds, they have been told that the ex-Everton winger is not available this summer and the Magpies will look to negotiate a contract extension soon.

It is added that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on Gordon.

The report states:

Sources with a view of the situation developing between Liverpool and the Magpies have informed CaughtOffside that the Reds have begun renegotiating with the club for the England international. However, Eddie Howe’s men are understood to have once again made clear that the former Everton star is not for sale this summer. It’s CaughtOffside’s understanding that Newcastle are keen to extend Gordon’s contract following a productive campaign from the footballer. The 23-year-old (whose current contract is set to expire in 2026) registered 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) last term. Decision-makers at St. James’ Park now want to keep the player at Tyne and Wear until the summer of 2029, with talks over a renewal set to take place shortly. It’s worth noting that, at this time, Liverpool aren’t the only potential suitor for the left winger’s services. Both Manchester United and Chelsea are also thought to be keen.

