Antoine Griezmann mocks Inter Milan ‘coward’ after Champions League penalty miss

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann mocked Alexis Sanchez after his penalty miss for Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Inter were dumped out of the Champions League as Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved penalties from Sanchez and Davy Klaasen before captain Lautaro Martinez blazed the final spot kick over the bar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“The Chilean is a coward…”

The Serie A side had taken a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg of the last-16 tie and were on course for the quarter-finals after Federico Dimarco doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute.

But Griezmann responded immediately before a tense second half ended with subsitute Memphis Depay leveling the tie at 2-2 on aggregate to force extra time.

Griezmann had to be taken off in extra time due to injury, but Spanish TV caught the France international taking joy in Sanchez’s miss on the touchline, mocking the former Arsenal and Manchester United star for his blunder.

The forward was seen telling Rodrigo De Paul ‘es un cagón, el chileno es un cagón’, which is English means, ‘he’s a coward, the Chilean is a coward’.

Asked about Griezmann’s injury after the game, Atletico boss Diego Simeone said: “Until he could, he was there.

“When he couldn’t stand his legs he asked for a change. That’s what men do.”

Simeone “galvanises” Atletico again

Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for Atletico and Simeone after the game, claiming the players would “follow him through brick walls”.

“What I love about him is that he creates that culture, a never say die environment,” Ferdinand said.

“The passion, everyone can see it. Everyone shows passion in different ways, but you will not miss that he’s a passionate man.

“Whether you like his playing style or not, he has a group of players that absolutely follow him through thick and thin. They will follow him through brick walls.

“The way he galvanises people, the way he gets people round him and says we’re going to go together, trust me, believe me, and he gets it done. He’s punching way above his weight.”

Atletico now await their fate ahead of Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw.

Simeone’s side are one of eight teams remaining in the Champions League alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

READ MORE: Jadon Sancho helps Dortmund through as Atletico beat Inter on penalties