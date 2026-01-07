Antoine Semenyo set for ‘last game’ as £65m move to Man City is ‘done’

Antoine Semenyo looks to be one step away from City.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said Antoine Semenyo will most likely play his last game for the club tonight against Tottenham ahead of a move to Manchester City.

The Ghana international is one of the top players of the season so far and the emergence of a £65m release clause active only in January has prompted a number of top clubs to enquire about the 26-year-old.

While Liverpool were thought to be leading the race, Manchester City now looks the most likely destination with reports that a deal with the Etihad club has already been booked.

Speaking ahead of the Cherries’ game against Spurs on Wednesday, head coach Iraola was open about Semenyo’s future and suggested it could well be his last game for the club.

“Antoine will play tomorrow, yes,” Iraola said at a news conference on Tuesday. “I can give you my opinion, from my experience, but there is nothing signed with Antoine Semenyo.

“If you ask me personally, ‘What do you think?’ With all the noise, I think it could be the last game, but I cannot guarantee it.

“I understand the market, I understand the noise but right now there is nothing agreed, nothing signed, so for me he is our player and I hope he continues.

“But my understanding also, because I have been in the [transfer] market before with this club and others, there is a chance it is his last game also, yes.”

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano meanwhile said the deal to City was “done” and that a medical had already been arranged.

MORE ON F365

* Romano reveals OGS will get ‘final decision’ on January exit as he ‘leads’ Man Utd race

* Arne Slot is floating on a slow barge towards the Liverpool sack

* The winners and losers from Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd sacking: Mainoo, Ratcliffe, Solskjaer, Wilcox

“Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City is done. The medical has been booked and everything is ready,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I told you there were no issues and no doubts. Semenyo will play for Manchester City and the here we go is coming.

“He will complete the move after playing his final game for Bournemouth, and then he will start working under Pep Guardiola.”

Semenyo came through the youth academy at Bristol City before reaching the first team in 2018. After loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland, he became a first team regular for Bristol City in the 2020-21 season.

In the 2022 January transfer window, Premier League outfit Bournemouth purchased him for £10m with Bristol City believed to have a 20% sell on fee of the profit which will be around £11m if the £65m deal goes through.

READ NEXT: Nuno sack surely sealed as West Ham boss let down by liability vs Nottm Forest despite £57m boost