David Ornstein says Manchester United are not one of the three Premier League clubs expected to compete for the signing of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January.

News emerged this week that Semenyo has a £65million release clause in the contract he signed in the summer.

Liverpool have been the most strongly linked with the Ghanaian international, though Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also reportedly keen.

Antoine Semenyo vs leading PL wingers in 2025/26

More goals (6) than Bryan Mbeumo (5), Mohamed Salah (4), Bukayo Saka (3), Jeremy Doku (1), Jack Grealish (1)

3 assists only bettered by Grealish (4)

21 take-ons won only bettered by Doku (34)

Fewest fouls drawn (7), most fouls committed (24)

Most aerial duels won (26) by 20 (Saka, Salah)

Ornstein said quite a lot about Semenyo’s situation on The Athletic FC Podcast, including what clubs are interested and what Newcastle and Manchester United make of his availability.

“It’s applicable immediately, so the January transfer window,” Ornstein began.

“Some suggested it was only available next summer, but no, in January it becomes live for a certain period of time. Which I imagine with these things is in around the first 10 days of the window, and that gives a couple of weeks for Bournemouth to find a replacement.

“Bournemouth accept he wouldn’t have signed the new deal if they hadn’t agreed to this.

“My understanding is it’s available to all clubs, not just certain suitors. You know, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham have all been heavily linked in recent days and weeks.

“It’s a clause that if it does go to the summer when it will reactivate, then it’s a lower fee.”

Deputy News Editor Dan Kilpatrick added that Tottenham Hotspur should be in contention for Semenyo’s signature.

“I think there was interest from Spurs over the summer,” he added.

“There are no secrets, as Spurs still need reinforcements there (in attack). They don’t have a natural option on the left flank or a clear favorite on the left flank under Thomas Frank. They will be a club watching the situation, I’m sure.”

Ornstein added that the release clause is lower than their asking price in the summer transfer window, when Manchester United enquired about Semenyo’s availability.

“It’s clearly one of the best market opportunities out there,” he said. “£65million is below what Bournemouth were asking for him last summer.

“When Manchester United and Spurs came knocking, it was £70million. The suggestions out there, following our story, is that it’s actually £60million, plus £5million in add-ons.”

Liverpool have ‘firm interest’ in signing Semenyo in January

Liverpool, though, are seriously interested in signing the 25-year-old in January.

“It sounds like Liverpool have a firm interest. They didn’t replace Luis Diaz last summer. They obviously gave Rio Ngumoha an opportunity, and will continue to, and they don’t want to block his pathway.

“But of course, with players of such a tender age on such a big stage, they need time, and they need space and respect, and perhaps an acquisition of Semenyo’s level would work in that regard.

“Mohamed Salah is getting to an age where they’ll be thinking about auxiliary players, but also succession plans as well. So that’s an interesting one to watch.

“Richard Hughes, the sporting director at Liverpool, signed Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City to Bournemouth, so there’s a clear link there.”

Manchester City and Spurs are interested in signing Semenyo, Ornstein reports.

“Manchester City have been credited with an interest. Tottenham were linked with a move for Savinho in the summer, put in an offer. Man City kept hold of him. They were looking at Rodrygo as a potential replacement. So that’s definitely an area that they’ll be paying attention to.

“We actually revealed in the summer that they (Tottenham) had made an enquiry for Semenyo, and I think soundings coming from around Spurs is that they’re ready to do something in January to bolster that squad further.

“They’ve got the Champions League campaign. They’ve got the ambitions of what feels like a new ownership under the old ownership, and they want to be challenging. Their stated aim is to sort of be winning the trophies like they did last summer with the Europa League more regularly. And for the time being, from the many conversations I’ve had, those seem to be the three teams genuinely in the frame to a certain degree.”

Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle not in Semenyo race

Manchester United, meanwhile, seem unlikely to pursue Semenyo after spending over £60m on Bryan Mbeumo in the summer.

“Manchester United were there in the summer, but they obviously signed Bryan Mbeumo. So is this a position that they’re looking for? Is this a player that they’re still in for? I’m not aware of that right now. Of course, the finances will play a major part with United as well.

“People have said Arsenal, because I think there’s some suggestion that he was an Arsenal fan growing up. But obviously, they’re very well stocked in those attacking positions as things stand.”

Asked if Newcastle could make a move, Ornstein played down that possibility.

“Newcastle are hugely ambitious, as per their ownership and their manager, Eddie Howe; they’ve got Champions League football. They want to be winning more trophies after their League Cup success last time round.

“They did strengthen in the wide area, with Anthony Elanga on the right side, and that was their priority. They’ve still, of course, got Anthony Gordon on the left.

“Semenyo is not a name I’ve heard in their sphere so far. And Newcastle have had to be really careful with their finances. They came so close to the edge, which led them to sale of Yankuba Minteh and also Elliot Anderson… I’m not sure how the finances would work right now with Newcastle.

“But moreover, I’m not hearing them as this moment in time being in the frame for Semenyo, and I don’t know what comes from an optical point of view on Eddie Howe potentially signing another player from Bournemouth. Personally, I wouldn’t care, because Antoine Semenyo is so good.

“Let’s see. It wouldn’t surprise you if others came into the mix, but certainly, you know, the industry is telling us so far that if there’s to be a move, it’s sounding more like a Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham direction of travel, subject to change.”

