Liverpool ‘wowed’ by ‘incredible’ Premier League defender with ‘sights set’ on summer transfer

Liverpool have been ‘wowed’ by the performances of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson this season and are ‘keeping close tabs’ on him, according to reports.

Robinson has impressed for the Cottagers in 2023/24, topping the charts for total interceptions made in the Premier League.

He has 58 in total, which is an incredible 18 more than the second most (Everton’s James Tarkowski).

Meanwhile, he has put more crosses into the box (17) than anyone else in the top flight and has completed 56 tackles, the 13th most in Our League.

Football does go a lot further than statistics but you have to admit that those are impressive numbers from a player going under the radar this term.

Robinson has been linked with Manchester City, Newcastle United and Liverpool in the past, and the Reds are believed to still be keen.

There were some rumours that Jurgen Klopp’s side would make a move for the American international in January with Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson injured.

Robertson has since returned to the team and has come off the bench in Liverpool’s last three matches, and it looks like he will remain the first choice at Anfield for the next couple of seasons at the very least.

Despite this, the Scottish could face some stiff competition from Robinson, who has ‘wowed’ the Reds’ analytical department, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old’s ‘incredible’ stats have seen Liverpool ‘set their sights’ on him with a summer transfer mooted.

That is all the story gives us, which is a bit disappointing. However, the Reds clearly like him.

Robinson – who is out of contract in 2028 – might appeal to the analytics team at Anfield but whoever replaces Klopp at the end of the season might not fancy him.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to succeed the German manager at Anfield.

The Spanish boss is doing a remarkable job in Germany, leading his side to an unbeaten start to the season.

Leverkusen are currently top of the Bundesliga, won their Europa League group without dropping points, and progressed in the DfB Pokal with a win over Stuttgart on Tuesday.

With Bayern Munich out of the latter, Alonso’s side have a great chance of winning the competition, which would go very nicely alongside a first Bundesliga title.

