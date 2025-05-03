Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has revealed why he thinks former Manchester United star Scott McTominay has stepped up after departing Old Trafford.

The Scotland international was one of Man Utd‘s more consistent performers during the 2023/24 campaign, but club chiefs decided to cash in on him during last year’s summer transfer window.

Napoli invested around £25m to sign McTominay ahead of Conte’s first season in charge and he’s proven a huge bargain.

The 28-year-old has shone in an advanced role as he’s grabbed 12 goals and four assists in his 32 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Under Conte, Napoli are three points clear of Inter Milan at the top of Serie A with four games of the 2024/25 season remaining.

Ahead of Napoli’s game against Lecce on Saturday evening, Conte admitted McTominay has been key to their success as they have treated him differently than Man Utd.

“He feels more complete and knowledgeable and he’s reaching a key stage in his career where he needs to decide his direction,” Conte said.

“He never had a primary role at Man United, while here we gave him one.

“He’s worked hard and now he’s a complete player. His improvement has been shared by the whole team.

“Otherwise, it would be hard to explain how we’ve earned 74 points.”

Conte has issues a rallying cry to Napoli and their supporters, admitting it “would be exceptional” if they won the title this season.

“We know it would be exceptional [for Napoli to win their second Serie A title in three seasons], but we haven’t done anything yet. I know football well and we need to remain focused,” Conte added.

“I’ve won a few Scudetti and right now we’re trying to do something unimaginable, incredible, something that could definitely bring huge excitement to the club and the city … and it would be exceptional.

“But we haven’t achieved anything yet. I know football and it demands great focus.

“My message to everyone around the club is: stay united. Whatever happens tomorrow, there will still be three matches left, and we have a solid base – we’ll be in the Champions League next season and that’s important.

“Today we’re fighting for the Scudetto and that should be a source of pride and joy. After just two years, Napoli are back competing for the top prize.”