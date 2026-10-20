Juventus reach decision on sacking Luciano Spalletti after Antonio Conte says yes to Man Utd

Manchester United will be delighted to learn that Juventus are not planning to hire Antonio Conte as their manager, with the Italian boss having already made it clear that he is ready to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

The Italian media have been consistently claiming over the past few weeks that Man Utd want to hire Conte as their manager.

Man Utd have made a hugely disappointing start to the season, and manager Michael Carrick has come under pressure.

TEAMtalk reported on October 15 that intermediaries have told Man Utd that Conte is ready to replace Carrick as the manager now.

The former Chelsea boss was keen on taking the Man Utd job in the summer of 2026.

Antonio Conte wants Man Utd

The report in the reliable transfer news outlet stated: ‘Despite missing out on the role, Conte has maintained his interest in the position, with his representatives making no secret of his desire to return to English football and take charge of another major Premier League club.

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‘Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

‘Conte remains a huge admirer of the Premier League, having enjoyed considerable success during his previous spells in England. ‘

However, Man Utd co-owners INEOS decided to hand the managerial role to Carrick on a permanent basis.

Man Utd were impressed with how Carrick guided the team to third place in the Premier League table last season after taking over as the interim manager in January.

Conte’s former club, Juventus, are also struggling at the moment.

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Under current manager Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have picked up just 11 points from seven matches in Serie A and are already eight points off the pace.

Juventus to stick with Luciano Spalletti

However, reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus are planning to stick with Spalletti for now and are not looking to bring Conte back to the club.

Di Marzio said on Calciomercato – L’Originale on Sky Sport on Monday, as relayed by TuttoJuve: “That within Juventus, according to the in-depth checks we conducted today, there is currently no Conte plan, no plan other than that of Luciano Spalletti, and therefore not just that of Antonio Conte or other coaches.

“Juventus wants to continue with Luciano Spalletti and is firmly convinced that Luciano Spalletti is still the right coach for this team.

“Then, rightly or wrongly, time, results, and performances will clearly determine that, but confidence was not dented by last night’s match, by the latest poor performance, and even today everyone within Juventus was convinced that Spalletti is the right coach to move forward and no other options are being considered.”

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