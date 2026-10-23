Antonio Conte reveals truth on Man Utd ‘advanced negotiations’ to replace Michael Carrick

Antonio Conte has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United to replace Michael Carrick.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte has been out of work since leaving Serie A giants Napoli at the end of last season.

However, Conte has reared his head in recent weeks, as it appears he is lobbying for a return to management, with Man Utd and Juventus mooted as possible destinations.

The Man Utd job could soon become available becuase current head coach Carrick is under more pressure after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to Como in the Champions League.

Under Carrick, Man Utd now have only two wins in their eleven matches in all competitions this season, but it has emerged that he will be in charge for this weekend’s game against AFC Bournemouth.

READ: Man United produce miracle manager shortlist amid Howe, Fabregas, Conte, Nagelsmann ‘green lights’



Still, Man Utd are linked with several potential replacements, including Conte, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Unai Emery.

On Thursday, a report claimed that Man Utd have opened talks with Conte, who has reportedly made two demands to replace Carrick.

Antonio Conte reveals truth on Manchester United links

Conte has now refused those claims, though he has hinted that he is thinking about making a return to management.

“My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage,” Conte said on his Instagram.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Brighton, Tottenham, Carrick’s last game, Foden, El Clasico



“Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management.

“It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.”

Conte has also hit back at reports on his supposed demands and character, while has has commented on what will be needed to reach an agreement with his next club.

“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my “strong personality”,” Conte added.

“These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager.

“Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd next manager: Wilcox reaches decision on Carrick replacement as top pair ruled out

