Arsenal elbow Newcastle aside in ‘major race’ to sign £60m-rated Bundesliga winger

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new winger in January, and RB Leipzig’s rising star Antonio Nusa is on their shortlist, with Newcastle United also showing rival interest.

The Gunners sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli over the summer, but brought in just one new winger, Christos Tzolis.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add more depth to his wide options, and Nusa is being heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates.

The 21-year-old was one of Norway’s standout performers at the World Cup and has been equally as impressive for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season.

Nusa has scored three goals and provided three assists in five league games for the German club this term, and that has only increased the interest from the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle are all admirers of Nusa, and there is expected to be a ‘major race’ to sign him in January.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are said to be better positioned to sign Nusa than Newcastle, though, owing to the fact that they’re playing in the Champions League. The two sides are considered ‘major contenders’ to bring him in this winter.

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Arsenal considering £60m Antonio Nusa swoop

The report claims that Leipzig value Nusa at around £60million.

The Norwegian is under contract until 2029, which puts the Bundesliga side in a strong negotiating position.

We know that Arsenal are willing to spend big on the right target, but whether they’d be willing to go that high for Nusa remains to be seen.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still dreaming of signing Atletico Madrid superstar Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez was Arsenal’s top target over the summer, but they were ultimately unable to bring him in.

Now, reports suggest that his price tag has reduced significantly. Atletico previously stated that any club would have to match the player’s €500million (£422m) release clause to land him.

Privately, Atletico were reportedly willing to sell for €200million (£169m).

However, the latest from Spain suggests that just €120million (£101m) would be enough to sign him in January.

Alvarez remains a top target for Arsenal, and should they spend big on him this winter, it’s unlikely they’d sign both him and Nusa.

But while the Alvarez saga rumbles on, Nusa remains a player to keep a very close eye on.

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