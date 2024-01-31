Tottenham target Antonio Nusa is no closer to joining a Premier League club after his move to Brentford fell through, according to Ben Jacobs.

Nusa, 18, has impressed for Club Brugge this season and was close to moving to the Bees for a fee in the region of €37million (£31.6million).

However, the transfer was not finalised after Brentford discovered knee and back issues during the winger’s medical.

Nusa was set to stay at Brugge on loan for the rest of the season and any transfer agreement appears to hinge on that.

Spurs and Chelsea remain in the picture, but Jacobs has said the player is currently waiting to see if another Premier League club makes an approach with Brugge ‘insisting on’ a similar fee Brentford were willing to pay.

Writing on X, Jacobs said: ‘No progress as of Wednesday morning on Antonio Nusa.

‘Club Brugge sources insist on a similar valuation to the €37m package agreed with Brentford despite knee and back issues during his medical.

‘Clubs have been in dialogue, but deal has stalled for now. Have to feel for Nusa, who is waiting to see if Brentford, or another club, choose to proceed.

‘Nusa was always going to stay at Brugge until summer as part of any deal and at only 18, and with a big future, is likely to still be in demand if nothing happens in the next two days.’

After completing the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Spurs are unlikely to sign Nusa before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Speaking on Tuesday, head coach Ange Postecoglou said there are not expected to be any more incoming signings.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Big Ange said.

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (technical director) Johan (Lange) and his team. I am sure going into the summer we’ll be in a good place to make sure we again try to take advantage of the fact we can make our squad and team stronger for what is ahead.”

Brentford and Spurs are back in action against each other in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the Antonio Nusa derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Frank waxed lyrical about Postecoglou.

“Ange has done a good job at Tottenham in many ways,” Frank said during a press conference.

“I like the offensive approach, I like the ‘all-or-nothing’ approach as well. I think it is brave and you need to be brave to create big things. So that looks good.

“But no matter what style you have, no matter what you do, there is a lot of strengths – but there is also some weaknesses, so it is up to us to try and minimise the strengths of Tottenham tomorrow.

“Their high pressure, the way they try to dominate games and how they try to break through teams quite quickly – can we keep that at a minimum? If we can, I think we have a good chance.

“We come in there with an offensive approach as well. We know we are facing a fantastic team and club, but we know that when we are on it, we can go anywhere and win.”

