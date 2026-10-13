Antonio Valencia says £68m Man Utd star is ‘world class’ but INEOS could sell him

Antonio Valencia has raved about Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, decide how much they want for him.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020, when he joined from Sporting CP for a total transfer fee of £68million, including add-ons.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has been (arguably?) Man Utd’s best player over the past several years.

Fernandes has scored 111 goals and given 109 assists in 335 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

The midfielder’s current contract with Man Utd runs until the end of the season.

There is an option to extend Fernandes’s deal by a further year.

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While Man Utd would ideally want to keep Fernandes, there is also speculation that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, would be willing to sell him for €50-60m (up to £51m).

Man Utd could sell Bruno Fernandes

Journalist Mark Brus wrote in CaughtOffside on September 30: “While the official position is that Fernandes is not for sale, there would obviously be a price that could convince the club.

“I’m told that price would have to be in the region of €50-60m.

“Whether anyone’s willing to pay that for a 32-year-old is another thing.

“Still, the interest is definitely there, and with a new contract far from certain, I’d expect clubs to start sounding this out more closely in the coming weeks and months.”

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Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that Man Utd plan to hold talks with Bruno Fernandes’s camp over a new contract.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast on October 5: “There is still no agreement, and so is the reality.

“At the moment, I don’t think it’s time to be worried yet for Man Utd fans because there is still plenty of time.

“It’s still early October, so they have few months to sort the situation. And don’t forget that officially the Bruno contract is expiring in 2027, but Utd have a clause on their side to extend it till 2028.

“So, they are still in control of the situation, but still Manchester United are talking with the agent of Bruno Fernandes.

“They are having a conversation over a new deal. And this conversation has to continue on several points. It’s not just about the salary, and the salary is a topic.

“Since Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United with a huge salary, obviously the structure has changed again, and so the salary is a point, but it’s also about the length of the contract, about the release clause.

“It’s different from Harry Kane because in this case it is a pure release clause, a traditional one, and it’s worth €65million (£55.1m, $73m) in the current contract.

“So they have to decide how to take care of that clause, but the conversation around Bruno Fernandes is still ongoing. So Utd are working on that, yes. Is there an agreement at the moment? No.”

Former Man Utd winger and right-back Valencia has now given his verdict on Fernandes and described him as a “world-class” footballer.

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes is ‘world class’

Valencia told AS about Fernandes: “I think he’s incredible. He’s been playing at a very high level for several seasons now.

“He’s a player with a lot of quality, who gives his all in every match. I like those kinds of players, passionate when they play, you know?

“Sometimes you also see him frustrated because he’d like the team to perform differently.

“For me, he’s a world-class player and I hope he finishes the season well in both the league and the Champions League.”

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