Antony’s agent responds to Saudi transfer push as Man Utd ‘needs’ explained amid links with £30m star

Antony’s agent has responded to reports of Manchester United pushing the winger towards the Saudi Pro League this summer, admitting that his client is “coherent” about what he needs to do for the remainder of the season.

The Brazilian, signed for £86m from Ajax in the summer of 2022, has just eight goals and three assists in 66 games for United across all competitions, and the Evening Standard reported earlier this week that he, along with Jadon Sancho, has been offered to Saudi Pro League clubs.

It was claimed ‘Manchester United want to try to recoup some of the £155million they spent on the wingers’ and are said to ‘want around £50m each for Sancho and Antony’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later refuted those claims and Antony’s agent Junior Pedrosa has confirmed there has been no contact from United about a possible attempt to sell him.

Pedroso told United In Focus: “Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window.”

Antony is well aware though that he “needs to score and provide assists” when he returns to the team”.

His agent added: “Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United.

“He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

His comments come after reports linking United with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Marcus Edwards as a replacement for Antony.

It is noted that Edwards will not arrive until the summer if a deal is pursued but ‘there is confidence a move can be sealed for £30million, with the Englishman’s contract up in 2026’.

The 25-year-old winger previously had a spell in the Premier League with Tottenham, leaving in 2019 having made ust one senior appearance for his boyhood club.

Edwards has 21 goals and 22 assists in his 92 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across all competitions.

