Antony has now played two games for Real Betis since moving on loan from Manchester United and has been named Man of the Match in both of them.

The Brazilian was MVP on his debut for Betis in the 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao last Sunday and was once again picked out as the top performer in his new club’s 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Antony opened the scoring in the 10th minute, controlling the ball in the box with his right foot before manoeuvring his body to clip the ball delightfully into the far corner with his left.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were two goals up at half-time thanks to a goal from defender Diego Llorente, but they collapsed after the break, conceding three goals without reply, with Williot Swedberg scoring Celta’s winner with three minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Betis 10th in La Liga and with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Antony urged his Betis teammates to ‘change mentality’ after allowing a two-goal lead to slip.

“It’s very difficult to understand that we lost this match. We started very well, we went 2-0 up but we have to change our mentality,” Antony told DAZN after the game.

“We scored two goals, but we have to be focused throughout the match, the 90 minutes. We have to work to be better.

“We have to change our mentality. We have to start well and finish well.

“We have to work hard, look at what we are not doing well in order to get the three points in the next game.”

Antony joined United in a mammoth £86m move from Ajax, but managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving for Betis on loan last month.

As part of the agreement Betis have agreed to pay 84 per cent of Antony’s £200,00-per-week salary, but are already reaping the reward of that significant outlay.

Ruben Amorim offered Antony hope for the future when he first arrived at Old Trafford, moving the 24-year-old to right wing-back in a bid to recover his confidence.

Back in December, Amorim said the early signs were good from Antony in his new role having offered the Brazilian a clean slate after his struggles under predecessor Erik ten Hag.

“I think, when we started, everybody is from scratch,” Amorim told talkSPORT. “We took like one month to explain that everything has a new beginning because every person deserves a new beginning and the power is in their hands because, if they show it, I will put them in to play.

“I just want to win. They are responsible to play, not me.

“He did a great job improving in that position. He has to defend more but he has the ability to do it and has to do it himself.”