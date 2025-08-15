Antony has recently been given an ultimatum by Manchester United, but is now said to be open to a shock new commitment which could help all parties.

Antony spent the second half of last season out on loan with Real Betis. He immediately looked at home, and finished his spell there with nine goals and five assists in all competitions.

It’s known that both he and the Spanish club want to reunite if possible, but so far, Betis have looked unable to drum up the required funds for the move for the United man.

That issue could be taken off the table soon, though. According to Estadio Deportivo, one of the options being considered to ‘unblock the situation’ is a new deal being offered to the winger at Old Trafford.

That is an option Antony is said to view ‘more favourably’ than in recent weeks.

That is as it could open the door for a loan move which would be good for all parties. Antony will not want to be tied down to then sit on the bench, but this avenue should be good for him.

If he was to go on loan in his current circumstances, with his contract ending in 2027, he’d have just a year left on his deal at the end of that, and United would either get a small fee, or Antony could see out the final year and leave for free.

If he extends his deal, the Red Devils will surely be happier allowing him to go out on loan again, knowing there’s still a good chance of them receiving a fee in the future, particularly if Antony plays well.

For Betis, a loan seems the best course of action as they don’t have to drum up cash for the winger, but they’ll be able to get him back on a short-term deal, potentially to pick up where he left off last term.

It was suggested earlier in the week that Antony had been told he needs to accept an exit by the end of the week or the threat of him being sidelined until January looms.

That would have been a huge shame for the forward in relation to his World Cup chances. He was in the latest Brazil squad off the back of his Betis performances, getting back into international contention for the first time since 2023.

Continuing to play well at Betis would have given him the chance to stay in contention for Brazil and potentially to play in the World Cup.

That gives the forward another reason to accept a contract offer, if he’s allowed a loan beyond that.

