Former Manchester United star Antony has once again spoken out on his exit from the Premier League giants and has revealed a “scary” situation.

There was a major squad overhaul at Man Utd in the summer as club chiefs offloaded most of the deadwood to raise funds, with around £230m invested to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Antony was part of the so-called United ‘bomb squad’ deemed surplus to requirements under head coach Ruben Amorim and joined Real Betis permanently in the summer following last season’s loan spell.

The Brazil international never came close to living up to expectations at Man Utd following his £86m move from Ajax, as he was often criticised over his poor performances and attitude.

However, Antony has returned to form at Real Betis and was intent on securing a permanent move in the summer, with this deal completed in the final few days of the transfer window.

READ: The one decision that proves ‘Man Utd are not a serious club’

Now, Antony has admitted that it was a “little scary” as he feared missing out on a summer transfer, while he didn’t have “much contact” with Amorim before his exit.

“I didn’t speak much with Rúben Amorim; there wasn’t much contact,” Antony said in an interview with AS.

“His decision to allow me to train separately was a given. But I had to respect it.

“Today I’m fine; I took care of myself by training well even though I was apart. After three months, I played 90 minutes, and that’s the result of what I was working on.”

He added: “The bad things I went through in England really strengthened me mentally.

“Now I take better care of myself mentally because I know that when I’m in a good frame of mind, things turn out well for me.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League CRISIS Rankings: Forest 2nd, West Ham 3rd, but what of Liverpool and Man Utd?

👉 Jim Ratcliffe’s blind faith in Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd is based on hope more than reality

👉 Man Utd: Al-Sheikh confirms ‘advanced’ takeover as real bidder revealed amid ‘whopping’ demand



Rasmus Hojlund also left Man Utd in the summer to join Napoli and has been superb at the start of this campaign.

Denmark coach Brian Riemer does not think Hojlund is at fault for his struggles at Man Utd, as he is currently benefitting from playing in a “well-functioning team”.

“I think Rasmus has the quality for both leagues, without discussion,” Riemer said.

“‘Does he fit in Italian football? Yes. There was no doubt about that, because he had already proven that. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t fit in English football. On the contrary, I would almost say.

“The fact that he is now on a well-functioning team and has players around him who take pride in doing good for others helps to make the outcome for a striker like Rasmus, who needs to be serviced. It is more important than which league you play in.”