Antony’s latest brilliant golazo confirms he’s the reincarnation of Ronaldinho

It’s becoming a common sight for a La Liga weekend to be graced with an Antony screamer, the Manchester United flop having turned into the new Ronaldinho at Real Betis.

Gone is the forlorn figure who failed to adjust to a Manchester winter, pining for warmer climes as he became a byword for United’s gluttonous waste in the transfer market.

A mid-season loan to Betis in January 2025 proved revolutionary, a combination of warmth from the sky and warmth from the heart helping the winger blossom into a fine footballer.

