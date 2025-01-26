The PGMOL says “a number of investigations have commenced” following the abuse received by referee Michael Oliver – who controversially sent off Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly against Wolves.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card for “serious foul play” on Matt Doherty in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Oliver would later send off Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes after his second bookable offence, which helped Arsenal go on to win 1-0.

The referee and his family received a serious amount of abuse as a result and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited released a statement on Sunday evening.

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” the PGMOL said.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

You will struggle to find a pundit who agrees with Oliver’s decision to send the 18-year-old off.

Everyone watching at the time expected a yellow card for a clear tactical foul but Oliver stunned Molineux and pundits across the country by brandishing a red.

Even the staunchest ex-Spurs player, Jamie O’Hara, said Oliver made a baffling decision.

“It’s a crazy decision. And I can’t believe they’re sticking with it. I cannot believe they’re sticking with it,” he said.

“I’ve seen a couple of still images this morning. And, you know, people are trying to say this morning that, you know, he studs up and he’s caught him on the ankle.

“You know, you can look at any still image and make it look like it’s a really bad tackle.

“That is not a sending off. It really isn’t a sending off. And I think it’s a really poor decision from Michael Oliver.”

Meanwhile, fellow Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd said: “I don’t think it’s dangerous. He hasn’t lunged. I think it’s just a poor, poor decision. I haven’t seen a bad decision like that for years and years.

“That is one of the worst decisions I’ve seen from a referee. And he’s a good referee normally as well.”

