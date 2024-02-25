Arsenal scored two more goals from set pieces against Newcastle to take their dead ball tally to 19 this season. Mikel Arteta attributes the improvement to Nicolas Jover – poached from Manchester City in July 2021 – who has made the Gunners more deadly than any other Premier League team from set pieces, from what was a very low baseline.

Only Sheffield United and Fulham scored from fewer set pieces than Arsenal in the 2020/21 season, with just ten per cent of the Gunners’ goals coming via corners and free-kicks.

In 2023/24 that percentage currently stands at 30, which isn’t the highest in the Premier League – Sean Dyche’s Everton predictably lead the way on a franly ridiculous 53 per cent – but Arsenal are bucking the trend in being a genuine title challenger so reliant on them.

Here are previous 14 title winners ranked according to the percentage of their goals scored from set pieces, with the number of goals in brackets. ‘Why 14?, you ask. Because WhoScored only has that data from the 2009/10 season onwards.

14) Manchester City (2018/19) – 11% (10)

13) Manchester City (2017/18) – 14% (15)

12) Manchester City (2022/23) – 15% (14)

10=) Manchester City (2020/21) – 16% (13)

10=) Leicester City (2015/16) – 16% (11)

8=) Manchester United (2010/11) – 17% (14)

8=) Chelsea (2009/10) – 17% (18)

4=) Manchester City (2021/22) – 20% (20)

4=) Liverpool (2019/20) – 20% (17)

4=) Manchester City (2013/14) – 20% (20)

4=) Manchester City (2011/12) – 20% (19)

3) Chelsea (2014/15) – 21% (18)

1=) Chelsea (2016/17) – 25% (21)

1=) Manchester United (2012/13) – 25% (22)

It’s historically been deemed a method of scoring beneath the top teams, with a side reliant on set pieces typically one fighting for survival that can’t find the net frequently enough in open play, with balls lumped into the box for the big lads.

And it’s seen as a stick to beat Arsenal with by rival fans, who insist they’ll be screwed when the set piece goals dry up. But if anything they’re less likely to dry up than open play goals, which depend on the smooth functioning of the team as a whole. Set pieces are more of a practice makes perfect method of scoring, and the practice is certainly paying off for Arsenal, who have recently put Declan Rice on corners to further increase their threat.

Asked after the victory over Newcastle whether there might be a bonus on the way for Jover given how big a part set pieces are playing in their title challenge, Arteta smiled and said: “That’s probably for the owner or Edu to respond!

“The fact that we are scoring goals in various ways, from various players as well, is really satisfying. We could’ve scored many more today and we have to continue to do that and keep developing all the things we can still do better and something we have to improve obviously, and get players back which as well we are doing right now. That’s going to be really important.”

They might not be as much fun or entertaining as a free-flowing move that opens an opposition team up, which Arsenal obviously can do as well, but set piece goals are goals, and if Arsenal win the title you can bet your bottom dollar other top teams will be putting just as much focus on them next season.