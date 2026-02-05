Elliot Anderson is undoubtedly one of the busiest central midfielders in the Premier League – but how do his grades compare with the best in class?

Manchester United are said to have identified Anderson as their top summer target as they prepare to wave off Casemiro, leaving a gaping void in their midfield.

The Red Devils have scoured the league and appreciate the work of two others in particular, but Anderson is reportedly the player they want.

So how does the Nottingham Forest star compare with his contemporaries?

Across a vast range of metrics, football data analysts Gradient Sports grade every player out of 100, measuring execution and outcome to offer the most insightful and accurate view of individual performance.

Anderson’s basic numbers look impressive, his prominence and energy helping him the pass the eye test with flying colours. But, in context, the stats suggest the 23-year-old doesn’t stand out in any specific area. Are United in danger of being dazzled by Anderson’s all-action nature?

Here is how the England international’s relevant grades compare to the Premier League’s best in his position…

Passing in the Premier League

1) Bruno Guimaraes – 95.3

2) Moises Caicedo – 89.8

3) Alex Iwobi – 89.4

4) Adam Wharton – 89.3

5) Enzo Fernandez – 88

…11) Elliot Anderson – 87.1

Anderson’s grade may not be good enough to make the top 10 but no central midfielder has attempted more passes (1565) or completed more passes this season. Martin Zubimendi is the next highest in both metrics and 164 behind Anderson for passes attempted and 114 behind for passes completed. But the grades capture both the detail of any pass (accuracy, pace, trajectory) and tactical intent, putting Bruno Guimaraes way ahead of the rest of the field.

Pressurised passing in the Premier League

1) Adam Wharton – 91.7

2) Moises Caicedo – 91.6

3) Bruno Guimaraes – 91

4) Enzo Fernandez – 89.7

5) Elliot Anderson – 88.9

The raw data highlights Anderson’s involvement, with no player completing more pressured passes than the England midfielder’s 822, while Guimaraes is the next closest 122 behind. Across the Premier League, no one can touch a Manchester City star here.

Through-ball passing in the Premier League

1) Mikkel Damsgaard – 86.4

2) John McGinn – 85.3

3) Enzo Fernandez – 84.9

4) Sander Berge – 84.4

5) Bruno Guimaraes – 82.9

…29) Elliot Anderson – 71.2

Again, Anderson leads all central midfielders in the Premier League for line-breaking passes but much of his work comes from deep. Over half of the line-breaking passes attempted by Anderson are intended to break the opposition’s midfield lines, while 10% attempt to play through defensive lines. Which is fine for United if Anderson is finding Bruno Fernandes.

Balls over the top in the Premier League

1) Adam Wharton – 92.9

2) Bruno Guimaraes – 90.1

3) Alex Iwobi – 86.1

4) Mateus Fernandes – 84.7

5) Nico Gonzalez – 82.7

…15) Elliot Anderson – 77.7

In this metric, Anderson is operating around the same level as Declan Rice, attempting and completing similar numbers to the Arsenal captain. This is another field, though, of which Bruno Fernandes is the king, with Jordan Henderson and Adam Wharton the only players to get within 15 of the United skipper’s 37 completed balls over the top.

Challenges in the Premier League

1) James Garner – 86.8

2) Joao Palhinha – 85.6

3) Declan Rice – 82.8

4) Amadou Onana – 82.1

5) Martín Zubimendi – 81.7

…17) Elliot Anderson – 73.9

Anderson is certainly busy off the ball, competing in more challenges (includes ground duels, aerial contests, and tackles) than any other central midfielder, but 33 of his contemporaries have won a higher percentage of their challenges. Still, his 40% is a higher success rate than any United central midfielder.

50/50 duels in the Premier League

1) James Garner 88

2) Moises Caicedo – 87.8

3) Vitaly Janelt – 87.7

4) Boubacar Kamara – 84.4

5) Yegor Yarmolyuk- 83.8

… 48) Elliot Anderson – 71.7

Only Joao Gomes has competed in more 50/50 duels but only five central midfielders have a lower success rate than Anderson’s 41%. Of course, the highest-graded player for 50/50s and challenges came through at United but the Red Devils saw no pathway for James Garner.

Ball carrying in the Premier League

1) Ryan Gravenberch – 90.4

2) Nico Gonzalez – 83.7

3) Dominik Szoboszlai – 83.3

4) James Garner – 82.9

5) Moises Caicedo – 80.7

… 29) Elliot Anderson – 72.7

Only Gravenberch (76) has attempted more ball carries than Anderson (62), and only the Liverpool star has more carries that have broken a defensive line. But among all central midfielders, the Forest man has the highest number of ball carries leading to a loss of possession while he tries to drag Forest up the pitch.

Tackle resistance in the Premier League

1) Joelinton – 86.8

2) John McGinn – 86.5

3) Ryan Gravenberch – 86.1

4) Bruno Guimaraes – 86

5) Moisés Caicedo – 85.1

… 35) Elliot Anderson – 72.5

Anderson has faced more tackles than any other central midfielder and came out on top most often too. He has won 75% of the tackles he has faced, with only five CMs having a higher success ratio, but all faced considerably less than half the number of total tackles. Still, he’s no Bruno Fernandes.