Are you watching, Southgate? Kobbie Mainoo is cooler than a bomb disposal expert

Manchester United can never make it easy for themselves; with a 2-0 lead after 10 minutes against a side with a fraction of their budget, Erik ten Hag’s side spent the rest of the afternoon stepping on rakes and somehow getting away with it.

Rasmus Hojlund continued his transformation into prime Gerd Muller with a couple of opportunistic strikes, while Andre Onana produced the kind of form that prompted United to sign him in the first place.

While Ten Hag was relieved to escape from deepest Bedfordshire with the points, he surely must have been concerned with United’s continued habit of playing with their food. With one exception.

In contrast with Bruno Fernandes, who sent a wild shot towards the goal when even members of an uncivilised Amazon tribe would’ve taken the ball to the corner, Kobbie Mainoo was excellent once again at the heart of United’s midfield.

