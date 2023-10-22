‘We aren’t contenders in the beginning’ – Overachieving Aston Villa ‘dreams’ set out by Emery

Unai Emery says Aston Villa were “not contenders in the beginning” of the season, but it is “one of our dreams” to challenge for a European spot again.

Emery has turned round the fortunes of this Villa side since he joined them last season. At the point he took charge, Villa were 15th in the Premier League.

That became seventh by the end of last season, securing a UEFA Conference League place for this term. They’ve built on their form from the last campaign, and are currently fifth in the league – having won six of the nine games they’ve played – and are two points behind current leaders Manchester City.

At home this season, the Villans have been an unstoppable force, winning 4-0 against Everton, 3-1 against Crystal Palace, 6-1 against Brighton and most recently, 4-1 against West Ham.

Emery highlighted that Villa are currently overachieving, but he wants them to dream of securing European football yet again this term.

“We are not contenders to be in the top four or in the top seven teams in the beginning but of course we need to take our dreams,” he told Sky Sports.

“One of our dreams is to be with the top seven teams and to do something in Europe. To get European football is very important and that is the work we need to try to do. We need to be consistent in what we are doing.”

That Villa are in good shape is evident at the moment, and Douglas Luiz is one of the main drivers in their current success, having scored in each of their last six Premier League home games.

Emery detailed how happy he is with him, but wants the midfielder to push himself further.

“It’s credit to him, firstly. He has to be demanding in everything and he is doing. I am very happy with him,” Emery added.

“But I think he can do better. There were some moments after he scored the two goals where we were trying to control the game and I wasn’t happy because he was too relaxed.”

Emery suggests he demands a lot from all of his players, and that is showing on the pitch.

“We have to see where we can improve in everybody. I was very demanding of the players to try and score another goal. After the third goal we controlled the game,” he added.

