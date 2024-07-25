Argentina coach Mascherano brands Olympics opener a ‘circus’ and a ‘disgrace’ as Morocco win

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano has branded the nation’s Olympic football tournament opener against Morocco as a “circus” and a “disgrace”.

Argentina’s match against Morocco at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard was suspended for over an hour following a reaction from the crowd when Cristian Medina scored a late equaliser.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice before midfielder Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown onto the pitch and players were taken off for their safety.

Fans were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: “Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium.”

After over an hour without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina’s 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

The game finished 2-1 to Morocco thanks to Soufiane Rahimi’s brace.

A statement from the tournament organisers said: “The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators.

“The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions.”

Mascherano won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008 as a player and he was shocked by the “circus” he saw unfolding in front of his eyes.

He said: “I have not been a coach for long, but never in my career as a player have I seen a situation like that.

“It is a circus. But that is how it is. We cannot control it. I told the boys that now we need to look forward, try to get the six points that will allow us to qualify and that all this should fill us with energy and anger for what we have ahead of us.”

Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Mascherano thought the whole experience of the match, which lasted four hours, was “pathetic”.

Mascherano added: “It is a disgrace that this should happen and poison the tournament. This wouldn’t even happen in a neighbourhood tournament. It’s pathetic.

“Beyond the Olympic spirit, the organisation needs to be up to standard and at the moment, unfortunately, it is not.”

