According to reports, Argentina’s players were ‘stunned’ at England boss Thomas Tuchel’s decision at half-time in their World Cup semi-final.

England are still reeling from losing 2-1 to Argentina in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

Three Lions boss Tuchel has been heavily criticised for his poor game management in the game, having made several defensive substitutions to invite pressure following Anthony Gordon’s goal after 55 minutes.

Tuchel went all-out defensive for the closing stages of the semi-final, and England were punished as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored late goals to turn the game around in Argentina’s favour.

The German boss has been made a scapegoat for England’s semi-final loss, and a new report from Miguel Delaney for The Independent has revealed that Argentina’s players were ‘privately stunned’ that he did not bring on Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke at half-time on Wednesday.

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Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni was reportedly ‘braced’ for one of these players ‘if not both’ to be brought on at the break becuase they knew they were ‘vulnerable to speed in behind’ once the game became stretched.

The report explains:

‘Scaloni and his staff were still preparing themselves for one of Saka or Madueke to come on by the second hydration break, but then saw how Tuchel was planning to introduce a series of defensive-minded players, further removing England’s out-balls and threat on the counter-attack. ‘It meant Scaloni felt free to go even more attacking – including bringing on match-winner Lauturo Martinez for left-back Nicolas Tagliafico – to eventually win the game in stoppage time.’

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England players react to Thomas Tuchel’s changes

BBC Sport, meanwhile, have claimed that at least three ‘senior’ England players have expressed their disappointment with Tuchel’s approach at the end of the World Cup semi-final.

The report claims:

‘Players saw their families and loved ones immediately after the defeat in Atlanta and it is understood there was a definite sense in those moments that the way the team was set up after going ahead was a contributing factor in their downfall. ‘BBC Sport is aware of at least three senior players who have complained privately about the team’s approach during the closing stages. There is an acknowledgement that ceding ground on the pitch when defending a lead is a natural instinct for players.’

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